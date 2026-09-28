Madonna domina gli MTV Video Music Awards 2026 con sette premi, tra cui Artist of the Year, mentre Taylor Swift conquista il Video of the Year con "The Fate of Ophelia". La cerimonia, condotta da Snoop Dogg domenica 27 settembre al Peacock Theater di Los Angeles, va in onda in Italia lunedì 28 settembre alle 21 su MTV Italia e alle 22.45 su Comedy Central.

Dove vedere i VMAs 2026 in Italia

Lo show arriva in Italia il giorno dopo la cerimonia americana, con due appuntamenti su Sky e NOW:

MTV Italia : lunedì 28 settembre alle 21, sul canale 131 di Sky, sul canale 122 di Sky Glass e in streaming su NOW;

: lunedì 28 settembre alle 21, sul canale 131 di Sky, sul canale 122 di Sky Glass e in streaming su NOW; Comedy Central: lunedì 28 settembre alle 22.45, sul canale 129 di Sky, sul 121 di Sky Glass e in streaming su NOW.

Dal 29 settembre alle 21 fino al 5 ottobre Pluto TV attiva un canale pop-up dedicato all'evento, con la cerimonia in versione originale. I VMAs 2026 saranno poi disponibili anche su Paramount+.

La serata: il ritorno di Madonna e il record di Taylor Swift

Madonna ha aperto lo show tornando sul palco dei VMAs dopo oltre vent'anni. Ha cantato "Bring Your Love" insieme a Sabrina Carpenter, brano che le è valso il premio per la miglior collaborazione, e "Danceteria" con Charli XCX. A fine serata il bottino recita sette premi: Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Dance, Best Cinematography, Best Choreography, Best Long Form Video e Best Album. Quattro arrivano da "Confessions II - The Film".

Taylor Swift porta a casa il Video of the Year con "The Fate of Ophelia" e il premio per la miglior regia con "Opalite". Riceve inoltre il primo MTV VMA Artist Director Honors, riconoscimento nuovo dedicato agli artisti che hanno allargato le possibilità del videoclip lavorando dietro la macchina da presa. Con questi premi arriva a 31 statuette in carriera e supera il record di Beyoncé, ferma a 30.

I BTS vincono tre premi: Song of the Year e Best K-Pop con "Swim" e Best Group. LISA si aggiudica il Best Pop con "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi", Sienna Spiro è la miglior artista emergente. Il Video Vanguard, il premio alla carriera dei VMAs, va ai Nirvana.

Tutti i vincitori dei VMAs 2026

Premi consegnati durante la cerimonia

Video of the Year : Taylor Swift, "The Fate of Ophelia" (Republic Records)

: Taylor Swift, "The Fate of Ophelia" (Republic Records) Artist of the Year : Madonna (Warner Records)

: Madonna (Warner Records) Best Collaboration : Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter, "Bring Your Love" (Warner Records)

: Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter, "Bring Your Love" (Warner Records) Best Dance , presentato da Bacardí Rum: Madonna, "Confessions II - The Film" (Warner Records)

, presentato da Bacardí Rum: Madonna, "Confessions II - The Film" (Warner Records) Best New Artist , presentato da The General Insurance: Sienna Spiro (Capitol Records)

, presentato da The General Insurance: Sienna Spiro (Capitol Records) Best Pop: LISA, "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi" (Lloud Co. / RCA Records)

Categorie di genere e canzone

Song of the Year : BTS, "Swim" (BIGHIT MUSIC)

: BTS, "Swim" (BIGHIT MUSIC) Best Hip-Hop : Cardi B ft. Kehlani, "Safe" (Atlantic Records)

: Cardi B ft. Kehlani, "Safe" (Atlantic Records) Best R&B : Bruno Mars, "I Just Might" (Atlantic Records)

: Bruno Mars, "I Just Might" (Atlantic Records) Best Alternative : Olivia Rodrigo, "the cure" (Geffen Records)

: Olivia Rodrigo, "the cure" (Geffen Records) Best Latin : Bad Bunny, "NUEVAYoL" (Rimas Entertainment)

: Bad Bunny, "NUEVAYoL" (Rimas Entertainment) Best K-Pop : BTS, "SWIM" (BIGHIT MUSIC)

: BTS, "SWIM" (BIGHIT MUSIC) Best Country: Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas" (Columbia Records)

Categorie tecniche

Best Direction : Taylor Swift, "Opalite" (Republic Records)

: Taylor Swift, "Opalite" (Republic Records) Best Art Direction : PinkPantheress, "Stateside + Zara Larsson" (Warner Records UK / Atlantic Records)

: PinkPantheress, "Stateside + Zara Larsson" (Warner Records UK / Atlantic Records) Best Cinematography : Madonna, "Confessions II - The Film" (Warner Records)

: Madonna, "Confessions II - The Film" (Warner Records) Best Editing : Sabrina Carpenter, "House Tour" (Island)

: Sabrina Carpenter, "House Tour" (Island) Best Choreography : Madonna, "Confessions II - The Film" (Warner Records)

: Madonna, "Confessions II - The Film" (Warner Records) Best Visual Effects: Ariana Grande, "hate that i made you love me" (Republic Records)

Categorie social

Best Group : BTS

: BTS Best Long Form Video : Madonna, "Confessions II - The Film" (Warner Records)

: Madonna, "Confessions II - The Film" (Warner Records) Best Album : Madonna, "Confessions II" (Warner Records)

: Madonna, "Confessions II" (Warner Records) Song of Summer: Ariana Grande, "hate that i made you love me" (Republic Records)

Riconoscimenti speciali

Video Vanguard : Nirvana

: Nirvana MTV VMA Artist Director Honors: Taylor Swift

Chi ha prodotto lo show

I VMAs 2026 sono prodotti da Gunpowder & Sky, con Van Toffler nel ruolo di produttore. Jesse Ignjatovic di Den of Thieves, Barb Bialkowski e Bruce Gillmer sono produttori esecutivi insieme a Barry Barclay e Floris Bauer. Melanie Block è co-produttrice esecutiva e Gary Lanvy co-produttore. Snoop Dogg firma lo show anche come produttore esecutivo, insieme alle produttrici Sara Ramaker e Jasmin Ratansi. Jen Proctor è executive talent producer.

Domande frequenti

Chi ha vinto il Video of the Year ai VMAs 2026?

Il Video of the Year dei VMAs 2026 è andato a Taylor Swift per "The Fate of Ophelia". La cantante ha vinto anche la Best Direction con "Opalite" e ha ricevuto il primo MTV VMA Artist Director Honors, arrivando a 31 premi in carriera e superando il record di Beyoncé.

Quanti premi ha vinto Madonna ai VMAs 2026?

Madonna ha vinto sette premi ai VMAs 2026: Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration con Sabrina Carpenter per "Bring Your Love", Best Dance, Best Cinematography, Best Choreography, Best Long Form Video per "Confessions II - The Film" e Best Album per "Confessions II".

Quando vanno in onda i VMAs 2026 in Italia?

I VMAs 2026 vanno in onda lunedì 28 settembre alle 21 su MTV Italia (canale 131 di Sky, 122 di Sky Glass) e alle 22.45 su Comedy Central (canale 129 di Sky, 121 di Sky Glass), entrambi anche in streaming su NOW. Dal 29 settembre al 5 ottobre c'è un canale pop-up su Pluto TV.

Dove rivedere i VMAs 2026 in streaming?

Oltre alla diretta su NOW del 28 settembre, i VMAs 2026 si possono vedere in versione originale sul canale pop-up di Pluto TV, attivo dal 29 settembre alle 21 fino al 5 ottobre. In seguito la cerimonia sarà disponibile anche su Paramount+.

Chi ha condotto i VMAs 2026?

Snoop Dogg ha condotto gli MTV Video Music Awards 2026 domenica 27 settembre al Peacock Theater di Los Angeles. Il rapper è stato anche produttore esecutivo dello show, prodotto da Gunpowder & Sky con Van Toffler come produttore.