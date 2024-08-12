Victoria Dockside in Hong Kong Draws Incredible Crowds with the Globally Acclaimed “100% Doraemon & Friends” Exhibition, Stimulating Hong Kong’s Economy and Retail Vitality

(Adnkronos) –

“Cultural Commerce” experience at K11 MUSEA fuels 10% surge in tourist spending



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 August 2024 – Victoria Dockside, K11 Art and Cultural District in Hong Kong, shone brightly again as the global debut stage of a world-class mega event – the highly anticipated “100% DORAEMON & FRIENDS” exhibition, presented by creative brand AllRightsReserved (ARR) in collaboration with Fujiko Pro. Sustaining the visitor arrivals surge in the first half of 2024 according to the Hong Kong Government, the pioneering cultural-retail landmark K11 MUSEA, located at the heart of Victoria Dockside, achieved a record-high single-day footfall of the year with nearly 40% surge through strings of curated cultural programming and luxury retail experience. Complemented by its “Wondrous Summer – 100 Reimagined Childhood Experiences” campaign, consumer membership rose to new heights, boosting food and beverage and retail sales up by nearly 30% and tourists’ sales increased by 10%. As international visitation continues trending upwards in Hong Kong, the resounding success of K11 MUSEA’s “Cultural Commerce” model is poised to play a pivotal role in stimulating Hong Kong’s economy and infusing new vitality into Hong Kong’s tourism and retail scene.

The long-awaited “100% DORAEMON & FRIENDS” exhibition was a huge success. According to the organisers, all exhibition areas, the Avenue of Stars, including the retail and cultural areas, reached the milestone with over 5 million visitors, as of August 11. The exhibition was unveiled at Victoria Dockside, K11 Art and Cultural District, on 13 July and will run until 11 August (Ticketed exhibition open until 18 August). The monumental global debut features the world’s tallest Doraemon inflatable sculpture towering 12 metres alongside more than 30 life-sized Doraemon sculptures.

Additionally, K11 MUSEA embraced the anime character’s ‘anywhere door’ concept to invite visitors on a journey of whimsy and wonder with its “Wondrous Summer – 100 Reimagined Childhood Experiences” campaign, offering 100 reimagined art and culture experiences to celebrate childhood nostalgia, including the “100% DORAEMON & FRIENDS Café” – a limited-time, Hong Kong-exclusive Doraemon-themed café at Artisan Lounge by LUBUDS, which quickly became a sensation, with online reservations filling up rapidly and receiving an overwhelmingly positive response.

As the ultimate destination for luxury fashion connoisseurs and culture aficionados, K11 MUSEA has solidified the city’s status as an international fashion hub by introducing international luxury brand pop-up stores and captivating customers with unparalleled cultural experiences. Highlights include the Asia debut of Chloé’s “The Beginning” pop-up, the Hong Kong exclusive “Italian Garden” pop-up from Tod’s, and the exclusive Swatch MoonSwatch exhibition sphere. Additionally, benefitting from its unique and diverse tenant mix, K11 MUSEA offers a kaleidoscope of experiences that cater to a wide range of visitors from families, cultural lovers and the younger generation, namely the “Journey with Minerals” exhibition and edutaining programs presented by L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewellery Arts, supported by Van Cleef & Arpels; the Petit Bazaar DIY Summer Crown Workshop; PURE’s Kids & Family Yoga classes; LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong’s LEGO® creative workshop “Z-Blob Rescue Rush”; and an oversized onigiri-making workshop with Oniku KappoJikon. K11 MUSEA will continue to elevate the district and Hong Kong’s appeal to visitors around the world.

K11 Group



K11 Group is a global cultural brand founded in 2008 by renowned entrepreneur Dr Adrian Cheng. The company’s unique and original business model, “Cultural Commerce”, blends culture, art, and commerce to create an ecosystem that caters to all walks of life. Based in Hong Kong, the Group has established a significant presence in Greater China. Upholding its core values of Art, People, and Nature, the Group aims to democratise art, incubate cultural talents, advocate sustainable development, and create a global identity for Chinese millennials. In addition to its groundbreaking multi-development project in Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, K11 Art & Cultural District, the Group operates a wide range of businesses, including retail, workplace, hospitality, and luxury residence.

Looking ahead to the future, K11 Group is expected to attain a footprint of 38 projects with an approximate GFA of 3 million square meters in 12 cities across Greater China upon completion, and it continues setting new standards in “Cultural Commerce”.