Appian Appoints Silvia Speranza as Regional Vice President for Italy

MILAN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Appian (Nasdaq: APPN), a global leader in AI process automation, today announced the appointment of Silvia Speranza as the new Regional Vice President of Appian Italy. In her pivotal role, Ms. Speranza will spearhead strategic initiatives aimed at propelling business growth and expanding Appian’s customer base within the Italian market. Her mission is to enhance the competitiveness, productivity, and efficiency of Italian organisations by leveraging the power of applications built on the Appian Platform.

In Italy, the AI market in 2022 reached €500 million, with 32% growth in just one year, of which 73% was commissioned by Italian companies (€365 million) and 27% represented project exports (€135 million). To date, 61% of large Italian companies have already started at least one AI project, 10% more than five years ago, and among these, 42% have already started more than one.*

Appian recently announced its strategy and roadmap for integrating AI into the Appian Platform, which provides secure, reliable private AI to protect customer data while enabling new, generative AI-based capabilities that make developers’ lives easier. Appian also has shown real-world AI use cases that democratise access to AI for immediate use.

In Italy, Appian has helped Poste Italiane decrease case handling time from over 30 days to just 8 days, with a 70% improvement in production efficiency. Iccrea Cooperative Banking Group was able to create 13 enterprise banking applications in just one year on the Appian Platform by using low-code. In addition, the Municipality of Milan and its partner created an app in less than two months to help citizens obtain parking permits in the city faster and from their mobile phones.

“Ensuring our customers’ success has always been a personal priority, and it remains at the forefront of our mission,” said Speranza. “I look forward to collaborating closely with our dedicated team and valued business partners to help Italian organisations transform and grow with innovative technology that bolsters competitiveness.”

She continued, “Appian solutions stand as the optimal choice for facilitating the digital transformation of Italian enterprises. As our country navigates this critical phase for its future, it is imperative that we streamline processes, refine methods, and optimise workflows to positively impact the lives of our users and citizens.”

As an experienced professional in the technology industry, Speranza is an expert in the system integration sector and has held Italian management positions for multinational enterprise software companies. Having been part of the Appian team since 2018, she has steadily assumed roles of increasing responsibility, contributing to the management and development of several market segments in Italy. Prior to Appian, she managed the Italian market for Alfresco (now Hyland), overseeing local and national public administration projects.

Silvia began her professional career in 2004 at Accenture, where she helped Italian and foreign companies with transformation projects in operations in telecommunications and other businesses. She obtained a master’s degree with distinction in electronic engineering from the University of L’Aquila.

*Source: Osservatorio Artificial Intelligence 2023 – School of Management of Politecnico Milan.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimise even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world’s most innovative organisations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimise operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com.

