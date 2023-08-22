VivaGym, the largest health club operator in the Iberian Peninsula, builds its impressive growth journey with Agillic

(Adnkronos) – With locations across the Iberian Peninsula, VivaGym Group has established itself as aprominent player in the fitness industry, offering more than 100 classes per week, accessibleclub locations, extensive opening hours and everything without contract. As part of its ongoingdedication to delivering exceptional experiences, VivaGym Group sought a robust omnichannelmarketing automation platform to strengthen its member engagement and drive businessgrowth.

Agillic’s best-of-breed platform, coupled with its expertise in delivering personalised customerjourneys, proved to be the ideal solution. With Agillic, VivaGym Group can leverage memberdata, behavioural insights, and advanced segmentation to tailor marketing communicationsbased on individual preferences and needs. This tailored approach will allow VivaGym Group toreach the right audience with the right message, at the right time, through various channelssuch as email, SMS, push notifications, and more.

“The main objective of VivaGym Group is to help all of our members achieve their goals andbring health and well-being closer. Personalising and targeting communication throughout amember’s journey is essential as it helps us offer each member what they really need. And wecan provide that with a quality experience. Agillic has integrated smoothly with both brands inour Group: VivaGym in Spain and FitnessHut in Portugal. And the support team at Agillic hasprovided extensive product and industry knowledge, making our move to the platform an easyone. With this partnership, we are confident that we can optimise our marketing efforts,strengthen member loyalty, and drive the growth of our business.” — Isabel Rivillas, MarketingManager, VivaGym Group

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agilic adds:“VivaGym ‘s commitment to exceptional member experiences aligns perfectly with Agillic’svision, and we are delighted to help them engage with their members on a more personalisedlevel, creating stronger connections and driving long-term loyalty. This represents a significantstep forward in the Group’s member experience-centric approach, ensuring members receivetargeted communications that resonate with their fitness goals and preferences. By leveragingAgillic’s capabilities, VivaGym will be able to deepen member engagement, boost memberretention, and ultimately drive revenue growth. And we’re excited to be a part of that growthjourney.”

