Vendavo Collaborates with Oracle to Deliver Enhanced SaaS Rebate and Channel Incentive Capabilities

(Adnkronos) – DENVER, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vendavo, a global market leader in B2B pricing, selling, and rebate solutions and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced a new collaboration with Oracle that empowers joint manufacturing and distribution customers to streamline the creation, administration, payments, and reporting on rebate and channel incentive programs.

The new relationship brings the power of Vendavo Rebate & Channel Manager to Oracle CPQ and E-Business Suite applications and customers that leverage Oracle Integration Cloud (OIC).

“This strategic collaboration will enable our joint customers to reap even more value from their Oracle Cloud and E-Business Suite applications in an area that, while often considered both time-consuming and complex, can also be a significant source of revenue,” said Matthew Kenneally, Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships, Vendavo.

Vendavo Rebate & Channel Manager proactively aligns, designs, and manages rebate programs across channels. Popular among manufacturers and distributors that rely on channel sales, it simplifies the execution of the most complex agreements, lowers risk of overpayments and underpayments, strengthens channel and sales relationships, and increases revenue.

Oracle Integration Cloud brings together all the capabilities of application integration, process automation, visual application building, and integration analytics into a single unified cloud service, allowing customers to service all their end-to-end integration needs on one cohesive platform. Benefits include best-in-class security; consistent high performance; simple, predictable pricing; and the tools and expertise needed to bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently.

Vendavo, through the acquisition of Market Medium, is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

About Vendavo

Vendavo empowers global manufacturers and distributors to accelerate growth, profitability, and revenue with leading pricing, selling, and rebate management solutions. Enterprises like Ford, Emerson, Medtronic, GAF, and AmerisourceBergen rely on Vendavo to manage, optimize, and digitize their end-to-end commercial processes. Vendavo’s SaaS solutions, team of pricing and selling experts, and proven, repeatable process accelerates value and outcomes that are not only predictable, but unrivaled. With Vendavo, the world’s most ambitious B2B organizations can develop dynamic customer insights and execute optimal pricing strategies that maximize margin, boost sales effectiveness, and improve the customer experience.

Vendavo is headquartered in Denver, with offices in Czech Republic, India, and Sweden. For more information, please visit http://www.vendavo.com



About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service.

To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork



