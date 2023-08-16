Tetra Pharm Technologies inaugurates new R&D, manufacturing and production facility

(Adnkronos) – The Danish biotech company, Tetra Pharm Technologies, announces completion of its new purpose-built headquarters facility to support long-term growth plans.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Located approx. 40 kilometers north of Copenhagen firmly within Medicon Valley – the leading international life science cluster spanning the Greater Copenhagen region and southern Sweden – the newly established 4,000 sqm facility represents a significant milestone in Tetra Pharm Technologies’ journey of planned growth and expansion.

Former manufacturing site of medical solutions company Ambu A/S, the facility has undergone extensive construction and building upgrades to accommodate the specific needs of Tetra Pharm Technologies to enlarge its manufacturing capacity, bolster and streamline its production capabilities, and provide an optimal environment for the company’s ambitious R&D activities.

“As a pharmaceutical company committed to improve quality of life for our patients, moving into this state-of-the-art headquarters facility is a momentous occasion. The new site empowers us to elevate our research and development efforts, expand and improve operational efficiency, and ultimately, enhance the accessibility of our innovative pharmaceutical drugs to patients as part of our market expansion”, says Martin Rose, CEO, Tetra Pharm Technologies.

The spacious facility provides Tetra Pharm Technologies with the opportunity to cultivate a dynamic and collaborative work environment for its valued employees enabling cross-functional teams to collaborate seamlessly.

Tetra Pharm Technologies will continue operating its existing manufacturing and production facility, located in Hillerød. The original facility will transition into a dedicated pilot plant allowing the company to conduct thorough tests, trials, and evaluations without interfering with the operations at its new headquarters facility.

Martin Rose, CEO, Tetra Pharm Technologies, added, “We recognize the immense value of our original manufacturing and production site, which has been the birthplace of our company. Retaining it as a test site will enable us to preserve our strong focus on scientific innovation for the ultimate benefit of our patients.”

About Tetra Pharm Technologies

Tetra Pharm Technologies is a Danish biopharmaceutical company established in 2018 with a vision to be a leader in research and development of pharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of diseases related to the endocannabinoid system.

For more information, please visit www.tetrapharm.eu



For further information:Martin Caspersencap@tetrapharm.eu+45 61224241

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184861/Tetra_Pharm_Technologies_Site_OL.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184862/TPT_Logo.jpg



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tetra-pharm-technologies-inaugurates-new-rd-manufacturing-and-production-facility-301899619.html

