Professional Shredders Shred-it and Tony Hawk, Team Up to Raise Awareness of Consumer Fraud and Identity Theft

(Adnkronos) – MANCHESTER, England, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Shred-it, a Stericycle solution and leading information security service provider (Nasdaq: SRCL), has announced a two-year collaboration with one of the world’s greatest professional skateboarders, Tony Hawk.

The multi-tiered, global partnership includes events, digital and social media activations over the two-year term.

Cory White, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Stericycle said: “Shred-it and Tony Hawk both represent committed, passionate professionals at the top of their ‘shred’ games. We are thrilled to partner our Shred-it brand with Tony’s brand.

“As shredding pros, albeit very different types, the partnership is a natural fit and another way to engage with residential and business customers to highlight the important issue of protecting personal information.”

Tony Hawk is a legendary skateboarder, entrepreneur and founder of The Skatepark Project. He became a pro skateboarder at the age of 14, and by 16, was considered the best competitive skateboarder on Earth. A World Champion for 12 years in a row, he continues to skate demos, exhibitions and competitions internationally and remains the most recognized action sports figure in the world.

Tony said: “I’m excited to partner with the pros at Shred-it. I’ve been safely shredding skate ramps for years but when it comes to safely shredding personal information, I’m a total amateur. By teaming up with Shred-it, we’re helping to raise awareness about the importance of physical data destruction to help protect against identify theft.”

As data protection requirements and information security best practices continue to evolve, Shred-it works with businesses across the UK and the world to protect what matters. In 2022 alone, Shred-it securely shredded and recycled 454,000 tonnes of paper — helping to safeguard both our customers’ confidential information and the environment.

About Shred-it: Shred-it is a Stericycle solution that helps organisations maintain the security and integrity of private and confidential information through document shredding and recycling, hard drive destruction and workplace privacy policies. As one of the largest document destruction providers in the world, Shred-it is working to shape a healthier and safer world for everyone, everywhere, every day with safe, responsible, and sustainable services and products. For more information, please visit: www.shredit.co.uk, www.shredit.fr, www.shredit.de, www.shredit.be, www.shredit.ie, www.shredit.es, www.shredit.pt



About Tony Hawk Inc. After more than 30 years of building a global brand ranging from apparel, toys, events, endorsements, social media, film production, and one of the most successful video game franchises ever, legendary pro-skateboarder Tony Hawk remains one of the most popular athletes in the world. Hawk’s foundation, The Skatepark Project, helps finance public skateparks in underserved communities across the USA and other parts of the world. And he still skates regularly. To learn more about Tony Hawk visit tonyhawk.com.

