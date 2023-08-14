NetBet Italy Announces Exciting Partnership with CT Interactive

(Adnkronos) – ROME, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NetBet Italy, a leading online gaming operator, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with CT Interactive, a prominent online software provider in the iGaming industry. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance the gaming experience for Italian players by introducing an array of captivating titles to NetBet Italy’s already impressive portfolio.

CT Interactive is a premium iGaming developer that has won multiple industry awards in recent years and has been building quality casino products since 2012. This new partnership is a great opportunity to showcase their games to Italian players. With a commitment to excellence, cutting-edge technology, and a focus on player satisfaction, CT Interactive continues to shape the future of iGaming with its outstanding portfolio of over 200 titles.

As a result of this exciting partnership, NetBet Italy players can now look forward to immersing themselves in the thrilling world of CT Interactive’s popular titles. The addition of CT Interactive’s games will undoubtedly add depth and diversity to NetBet Italy’s collection, ensuring that players have an even wider selection of top-quality entertainment at their fingertips.

Among the standout games available to NetBet Italy players through this partnership are 20 Star Party, 40 Mega Slot, and 40 Treasures. Each of these titles showcases CT Interactive’s commitment to delivering innovative gameplay experiences, stunning graphics, and engaging features that keep players captivated for hours on end.

The partnership between NetBet Italy and CT Interactive represents an exciting milestone for both companies, as they continue to push the boundaries of iGaming innovation. By joining forces, they aim to create an unparalleled gaming experience that caters to the diverse tastes and preferences of Italian players.

NetBet Italy is renowned for its commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences and its dedication to responsible gambling. With this new partnership, the operator reinforces its position as a top leader in the industry, constantly striving to provide players with the very best in online entertainment.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “We are delighted to partner with CT Interactive and bring their outstanding games to our players in Italy. Their expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences align perfectly with our own values. We are confident that our players will be thrilled with the addition of CT Interactive’s titles and that this partnership will be a tremendous success.”

NetBet Italy players can now explore the thrilling new titles from CT Interactive by visiting the official NetBet Italy website.

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it



About NetBet.itNetBet.it is a single-member BPG SRL site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy’s favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it

