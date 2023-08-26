iFLYTEK Launches Budapest Joint A.I. Open Platform at World Athletics Championships Budapest 23

(Adnkronos) – BUDAPEST, Hungary, Aug. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — iFLYTEK launched the Budapest Joint A.I. Open Platform this week at the World Athletics Championships (WAC) in Budapest, Hungary. The Platform creates a global ecosystem bringing together cutting-edge technology with global partners’ expertise to develop innovative products and services.

At the press conference, Director of the iFLYTEK R&D Institute Mingkang Long, said the Joint A.I. Open Platform will gather advanced voice technology to build a global A.I. ecosystem. He added that iFLYTEK’s multilingual capabilities available to developers will increase to more than 100 by the end of 2023.

iFLYTEK partnered with SpeechTex, a BME (Budapest University of Technology and Economics)-incubated enterprise, to launch the Budapest Joint A.I. Open Platform during the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23. iFLYTEK serves as the official event supplier of the Championships and supplies the WAC Budapest 23 with communication and translation capabilities.

iFLYTEK’s Senior Vice President Jidong Yu and iFLYTEK’s international partners—including the Speech Communications and Smart Interactions Labs (SmartLabs), BME TMIT (Department of Telecommunications and Media Informatics) [Hungary], Speechmatics [U.K], Acapela [Belgium], Mediazen [South Korea], Communications and Information Technology & Applied Innovation Center (AIC) [Egypt], A.I. Inc. [Japan], and SpeechTex [Hungary]—joined the press conference.

Harnessing the power of science and technology, individuals and organizations from diverse countries can exchange ideas for mutual gain. In this spirit, iFLYTEK proactively extended invitations to voice technology companies and institutions from Belgium, Britain, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, and Egypt to provide intelligent voice technology based on their native languages.

By synergizing its capabilities with its partners’ technologies, iFLYTEK has provided barrier-free technical services for the WAC Budapest 23. Through the Budapest Joint A.I. Open Platform, iFLYTEK will further leave its mark on international technology cooperation and friendship.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is one of the world’s leading artificial intelligence (A.I.) and speech technology companies. For more information, please visit https://www.iflytek.com/en/.

