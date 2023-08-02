Edifier Opens First Pop-Up Store In Paris

(Adnkronos) – Edifier, China’s leading audio brand, is excited to be bringing its innovative audio products to the Parisian market. Customers can visit the pop-up store to explore and experience the latest in audio technology.

RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Audio specialists Edifier announce that their very first pop-up store in Europe in Paris was officially opened on August 1st at 126 Rue de Tureene, 75003, Paris. It is set to offer a unique experience to customers until August 31st, 2023. This temporary “store” will showcase a range of Edifier products including award-winning wireless speakers and headphones. Products on display include the following speakers: D12, MS50A, MR4, MP230, QD35, S2000MKIII, S1000W, R1280DBs and the T5. Earphones on show will include the STAX SPIRIT S3, WH950NB, W820NB Plus, WH500, NeoBuds Pro, and W240TN.

Edifier is setting up this event to showcase its audio products and continue with its aim of establishing itself as a leader in the French and European markets. The event provides the opportunity for attendees to meet both the French and Chinese Edifier teams, discuss their mutual “Passion for Sound”, and be among the first to experience these innovative audio products.

The brand’s latest, state of the art speakers and headphones, are showcased in a chic 250m2 studio with Asian-style furnishings. The showroom provides an opportunity to experience the speakers’ performance and design in real life situations. This immersive experience will allow the French public to understand the brand’s detailed attention to audio quality and design. The showroom offers a friendly, welcoming environment for social gatherings and networking events such as brunch, and after-work meet-ups.

There are many surprises to explore throughout the month! Whether you’re in Paris or planning a visit, seize this opportunity to upgrade your audio experience. More highlights and sidelights will be detailed on the Edifier global Instagram account (@edifier_global).

Full Details:

Address: 126 rue de Turenne, 75003 Paris

Opening Period: From 1st August to 31stAugust 2023

Opening Times: From 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers an outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today’s leading innovators of audio electronics.

More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com



Media Contact:Lesley LiEdifier International Limitedmj_li@edifier.com



Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2167846/Edifier_Pop_up_Store_in_Paris.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1684292/Logo.jpg



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/edifier-opens-first-pop-up-store-in-paris-301891319.html

