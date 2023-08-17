Atp Cincinnati 2023, Zveerev batte Medvedev e va agli ottavi

(Adnkronos) – Alexander Zverev elimina Danill Medvedev e vola oggi agli ottavi dell’Atp Masters 1000 di Cincinnati 2023. Il tedesco, numero 16 del tabellone, sconfigge in 3 set il russo, testa di serie numero 3, per 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 dopo 2h33′ di battaglia. Nella parte bassa del tabellone, Zverev viaggia verso un’eventuale semifinale contro il serbo Novak Djokovic, numero 2 del tabellone. Agli ottavi avanza anche l’australiano Alexei Popyrin, che supera il finlandese Emil Ruusuvuori per 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.