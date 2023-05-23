Suvoda Announces General Availability of Powerful New eCOA Solution

(Adnkronos) – Suvoda fills gaps in traditional eCOA solutions, streamlining and simplifying questionnaire licensing, localization, and design for faster deployment

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Suvoda LLC, a global clinical trial technology company that specializes in complex studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease, announced the general availability of its electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) product designed to address the difficulties and delays in deploying traditional eCOA products with a solution that delivers simplified questionnaire licensing and localizations, streamlined device logistics, and improved data integrity. Click to tweet.

Suvoda eCOA is delivered on a single platform with Suvoda IRT and eConsent, and is designed to work seamlessly with these products to help clinical trial sponsors and sites more efficiently manage complex clinical trials and focus more time on patient interactions.

“Collecting quality data on patient outcomes is often one of the most important parts of a clinical trial, but because of trial complexities and clunky eCOA solutions, it can be difficult,” said Andrés Escallón, vice president, eCOA practice. “To tackle known eCOA inefficiencies head-on, Suvoda intentionally built its eCOA with the same philosophy as its IRT solution 10 years ago: design practical solutions that simplify complexity so sponsors can get lifesaving therapeutics to market faster.”

Reimagined and streamlined eCOAWith the general availability of Suvoda’s eCOA solution, Suvoda has reimagined eCOA to alleviate the pain points most expressed by customers during an extensive early adopter period. Four areas, in particular, were addressed that are deemed crucial to the success of eCOA deployments:

“Suvoda eCOA removes the added work burden often associated with today’s eCOA implementations, enabling clinicians to focus more time on patient interactions,” said Zach Hales, director of product management. “Suvoda’s easy-to-use technology fits within the clinical workflow instead of fighting against it, making jobs easier and allowing site teams to do more with less.”

About SuvodaSuvoda is a global clinical trial technology company specializing in complex, life-sustaining studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease. Founded in 2013 by experts in eClinical technologies, Suvoda empowers clinical trial professionals to manage the most urgent moments in the most urgent trials through advanced software solutions delivered on a single platform. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Suvoda also maintains offices in Portland, OR, Barcelona, Spain, Bucharest, Romania, and Tokyo, Japan. The company consistently boasts a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of close to 70, far exceeding the technology industry average of 50, and has been selected by trial sponsors and CROs to support more than 1,000 trials across 80 countries. To learn more, visit suvoda.com. Follow Suvoda on Twitter and LinkedIn.

