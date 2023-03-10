PHNIX @ISH 2023: PHNIX to Present Comprehensive PV Energy and Heat Pump Solution for Home

(Adnkronos) – GUANGZHOU, China, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In this exciting March, PHNIX will exhibit at ISH 2023 in Germany, the second stop of its international exhibition tour this year. As the major vehicle for stimulus in the sector, ISH showcases the future developments in the heating market. On the show, for the very first time, PHNIX will present its comprehensive green energy solution for home, which is a combination of PHNIX state-of-the-art heat pump technology and PV system, aiming to maximize the efficiency of energy management for every home. Moreover, PHNIX’s next generation air-to-water heat pump – Everest Series will debut on the show, which boasts to be the highest standard of R290 heat pump solution in the industry.

Products to be displayed:

The focus of attending this show is on future-proof solutions for greater convenience – with improvements in energy efficiency and use of renewable energies. PHNIX will continue to offer a wide portfolio using R290 refrigerant, one of the main refrigerant solutions that PHNIX has been advocating. The Everest Series air-to-water heat pump, which is able to combine with both R290 and R32, will contain tailor-made components that enhance performance, add application flexibility while also safeguarding each stage of product life cycle.

“In the sustainable heating field, all the manufacturer are presenting their latest technology and products, which are tailored to meet the current decarbonization goal. We do the same as well. We struggle to leading in this industry with our progressive development and innovation. Attending ISH Expo will be a great opportunity for us to bring our sustainable solutions to the world.” Peter Wang adds, Director of Overseas Sales Center.

About PHNIX

As a leading heat pump manufacturer in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Almost 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, and other overseas markets. To learn more about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

