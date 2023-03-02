Huawei Showcases Its Enterprise Services at MWC 2023

(Adnkronos) – BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, Huawei is showcasing its full-stack ICT services and capabilities that serve clients across their project lifecycles. Mr. Hua Shuang, Director of Service Marketing & Solution Sales Dept of Huawei Enterprise BG delivered a keynote on Unleashing Digital Faster with 5D Services. Huawei’s comprehensive digital service system helps its customers go digital efficiently.

Last year, the IDC MarketScape ranked Huawei among the major players vendors for Worldwide Support Services and Cloud Professional Services. IDC evaluates five service dimensions when preparing its reports: project innovation and uniqueness, leading and forward-looking technologies, implementation difficulty and complexity, business value and demonstration, as well as market influence and promotion.

Full-stack technical ICT services: Huawei Digital Services provide full-stack services covering the infrastructure, platform, data, and service (IPDS) layers, helping customers enhance business competitiveness.

ICT capabilities for the entire life cycle of services: Unlike traditional technical services that focus exclusively on products and maintenance, Huawei Digital Services helps customers go digital in a more comprehensive manner.

Huawei’s comprehensive digital service system comprises over 300 consulting experts and 3000 industrial transformation experts along with extensive platforms and tools. It continues to provide strong support for the digital transformation journey of customers. For more information about Huawei digital service solutions, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/services.

