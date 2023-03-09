Hard Rock International Teams Up with Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4 to Bring Exclusive Experiences and Surprises to Fans of the Franchise Worldwide

(Adnkronos) – Guests will get a glimpse into John Wick’s lavish underworld with immersive pop-up experiences, culinary innovations, and special events with the global theatrical release on March 24

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hard Rock International announced a promotional partnership with Lionsgate, the movie and television studio behind the legendary thriller franchise John Wick, to celebrate the fourth installment in the series: John Wick: Chapter 4.

Hard Rock International and Lionsgate are bringing elements of John Wick’s world to life to give fans the opportunity to “Live like Wick.” These elements include a chance to win a custom-tailored suit from Paco Delgado, John Wick’s Oscar®-nominated costume designer (Best Costume Design, The Danish Girl, 2015), premiere ticket giveaways, red carpet VIP events, and elevated culinary experiences.

“Hard Rock is incredibly excited to partner with Lionsgate on this highly anticipated film release as we continuously strive to elevate the entertainment offerings that are core to our brand’s DNA,” said Keith Sheldon, President of Hard Rock Entertainment for Hard Rock International. “Given the amazing crossover audiences, we look forward to presenting immersive events, limited time only menu and retail options, and money-can’t-buy experiences at our properties for the benefit of John Wick fans and Hard Rock guests, alike.”

Hard Rock is giving one lucky fan in the United States, United Kingdom, or Mexico the chance to “suit up” like John Wick himself with a custom-tailored suit from the film’s award-winning costume designer, Paco Delgado. The lucky fan will have a chance to enjoy an exclusive stay and experience at Hard Rock Hotel’s legendary Rock Star Suite in New York City. For more information and full rules, check out www.hardrockhotels.com/JW4suitstakes.

From March 15 – April 30, select Hard Rock properties across Cafe, Hotel & Casino divisions are giving fans a taste of the luxurious Continental Hotel with exclusive culinary and beverage offerings that lean into the travel themes, cocktails, and cuisine featured in the John Wick franchise. These offerings will be available at all Hard Rock Cafe locations in North America and select Hard Rock Cafes in Europe.

For more on the Hard Rock International and Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4 experiences, check out @hardrockhotels @hardrockcafe and @officialhardrock on Instagram and TikTok. More information on this partnership can be found here.

