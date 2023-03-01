Global Digital Power Forum 2023: Enabling Operator Success amid the Global Transition to Carbon Neutrality

(Adnkronos) – BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei hosted the Global Digital Power Forum at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The Forum was themed “Enabling Operator Success amid the Global Transition to Carbon Neutrality.” Operators, industry leaders, and experts from around the world gathered to exchange their latest insights into the global energy and ICT industries. They also shared innovative solutions and best practices for green and low-carbon energy infrastructure, discussing how to help operators succeed in the pursuit of a greener future.

Charles Yang, President of Global Marketing and Sales Services of Huawei Digital Power, delivered a speech on “Enabling Operator Success amid the Global Transition to Carbon Neutrality.” He highlighted that despite the global consensus on green development, operators continue to face challenges. Operators are still seeing rising electricity costs, difficulties in reducing carbon emissions, and stagnant growth.

Huawei is committed to integrating digital and power electronics technologies to help operators succeed in the pursuit of a greener future. According to Mr. Yang, operators can no longer be just energy consumers, but must also become producers and enablers amid the global transition to carbon neutrality. Huawei hopes to support them on this journey.

Yao Quan, President of Huawei Site Power Facility, delivered a speech on “Intelligent Site Power: A Key Enabler for Green and Low-Carbon Network.” He explained that operators are reducing carbon emissions and energy expenditures to meet carbon neutrality targets, shoulder rising energy prices, and keep up with accelerated 5G network deployment.

However, conventional site power solutions have a high total cost of ownership (TCO) and carbon emissions. This hinders network evolution and prevents operators from achieving carbon neutrality. To address these issues, Huawei proposes intelligent site power solutions that offer ‘Intelligent Simplicity’, ‘Intelligent Green’, and ‘Intelligent Saving’. By serving as a key enabler for developing green and low-carbon networks, these intelligent site power solutions will help operators accelerate the achievement of their carbon neutrality goals.

Sun Xiaofeng, President of Huawei Data Center Facility and Critical Power Business Unit, delivered a speech on “Smart DC, Building the Green Future.” The world is going carbon neutral, digital, and intelligent. In this context, data centers must deliver high energy efficiency, high O&M efficiency, agility, and availability to support the exponential growth of computing power. He introduced Huawei’s solutions for all sizes of data centers and critical power supply solutions. These solutions enable green, simple, smart, and reliable data centers to facilitate low-carbon and intelligent industry development.

Experts also spoke at the forum, sharing their visions on green ICTs in the energy business. Their presentations are listed in order of appearance.

The theme for MWC 2023 is Velocity. Technological progress is accelerating and carbon neutrality is trending. Huawei will continue to invest in innovation, integrate digital and power electronics technologies, and work with global customers and partners to accelerate carbon neutrality. Together, we will help operators succeed in the pursuit of a greener future.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2012705/mmexport1677597449372.jpg



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-digital-power-forum-2023-enabling-operator-success-amid-the-global-transition-to-carbon-neutrality-301759099.html

