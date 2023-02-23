Tactical RPG Redemption Reapers Launches Today on Steam, Switch, PlayStation 4

(Adnkronos) – Physical Edition Coming Soon to Japan

TOKYO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Redemption Reapers, the dark fantasy tactical RPG developed by Adglobe and published by Binary Haze Interactive (ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights), launches a full-scale attack on Steam for Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch today, with a physical edition coming exclusively to Japan.

Created by an accomplished cadre of AAA industry veterans, Redemption Reapers’ original story comes courtesy of director Hiroyuki Kobayashi (Producer – ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights) featuring game balance design by tactical RPG veteran Masayuki Horikawa (Series Director – Fire Emblem, Planning – Kingdom Hearts III), scenario design by Tomokazu Fukushima (Scenario – Metal Gear Solid, Freedom Wars), and music by Rei Kondoh (Music – Bayonetta Series, Fire Emblem Series).

Legions of the merciless Mort army descend upon civilization, giving no quarter to the defenseless and slaughtering all in their path. Nation after nation lays in ruin, and humanity’s only hope remains in a once-despised group of mercenaries. Take control of the Ashen Hawk brigade and fight for mankind’s redemption by utilizing strategic team tactics to outsmart the ever-encroaching threat of annihilation.

Though outnumbered, the cunning Ashen Hawk Brigade seeks victory through the element of surprise. Command a fearless duo chosen from five warriors to create the perfect one-two punch of attacks and abilities, then flank the evil Mort where they least expect it. Level the playing field with special skills such as the Staggered Stance to knock enemies off balance, the Sentinel Stance to nullify enemy strikes, and absorb damage meant for nearby allies with Marytr abilities.

Pursue the perfect balance of strength, accuracy, crit chance, and repairability across a plethora of weapons as well as accessories. Double down on strengths or mitigate weaknesses while leveling up each soldier’s active and passive traits. Survey the battlefield to plan every move while traversing through villages, tunnels, and castles in search of situational advantages.

Build bonds and break down the barriers between brothers and sisters in arms through in-game dialogue choices. Discover the personal stories of why each warrior fights while rescuing villagers, protecting innocent bystanders, and evading certain death in an epic tale of war, loss and triumph.

“Redemption Reapers is a truly special title. The story immerses you in the complexities of war, and the gameplay makes you think outside the box to accomplish insurmountable odds,” says Hiroyuki Kobayashi at Binary Haze Interactive. “It is an honor to showcase the skills of such a talented development team and voice cast, and we are excited everyone to try their hand at outsmarting the enemy.”

Redemption Reapers is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Steam for Windows PC for €49.99 in Europe and equivalent price in each region with Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese (Simplified & Traditional), and Korean-language support, and voiceover options in English and Japanese.

About Binary Haze Interactive

Binary Haze Interactive, founded in 2020 by Hiroyuki Kobayashi, is a production and publishing company located in Tokyo, Japan, and a sister company of Adglobe, a Japanese information technology, video game, and 3D production house with global reach and an office in Montreal. Starting with ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights, Binary Haze will publish games from its sister companies with a focus on atmospheric settings for major consoles and PC.

