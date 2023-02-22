OPPO Launches Find N2 Flip Globally Marking A New Benchmark for Flip Phones

(Adnkronos) – ●OPPO Find N2 Flip announced for global markets

●Find N2 Flip combines a revolutionary vertical cover screen – the largest of its kind, with a long-lasting, fast-charging battery and a host of flagship experiences

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 22 February 2023 – OPPO, the world’s leading smart device brand, today announced the global availability of its Find N2 Flip. Combining the largest cover screen of its kind with day-long battery life and SUPERVOOC flash charging, Find N2 Flip takes foldables from the fringes to the forefront in a compact, sleek, awesome way.

The new OPPO Find N2 Flip puts an industry-leading cover screen into palms and pockets, challenging what we’ve come to expect from small form-factor foldables. Despite its light weight and pocketable size, Find N2 Flip’s vertical cover screen turns OPPO’s debut flip phone into an incredible photography tool. The tall cover screen also features powerful widgets that help users stay on top of their notifications, and it’s big enough to showcase meaningful information, so there’s no need to open the flip phone constantly.

Empowered by world-class hardware, a flagship camera system with a Sony IMX890 sensor, MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ power, ultra-fast dual-SIM 5G connectivity, and best-in-class charging speeds, Find N2 Flip marks the start of a new chapter for OPPO and flip phones on the whole.

“Every aspect of Find N2 Flip reflects OPPO’s mission to enrich real-world experiences. We combined industry-leading engineering and innovation with intuitive design principles. So Find N2 Flip’s design is burdenless – each component moving in harmony, as it marries a powerful cover screen with a compromise-free package, elevated by subtle, rich flourishes.”

Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer, OPPO

Redefining the Cover Screen

Measuring 3.26 inches, Find N2 Flip’s cover screen is the largest of any flip phone currently available. Its extra size makes everything easier to do, so the big screen is a bona fide fumble-free zone, whether taking selfies or checking notifications.

Its vertical orientation is also game-changing, allowing the cover screen to display as many as six notifications in one view – that’s industry-leading for a flip phone.

Quickly reply to messages in mainstream messenger apps, toggle settings, record a voice note, answer a call and more – all without picking up or opening the phone. And with less need to engage fully, users can regain control over their digital balance while staying connected.

Balancing its useful features with fun, playful moments, Find N2 Flip’s cover screen is also home to one of five interactive pets. Choose between a bird, cat, dog, hamster or rabbit, and users will have company whenever they fire it up. From playful to laugh-out-loud, set a GIF as their cover screen wallpaper for memes on loop, and if they’re a Bitmoji fan, their sticker pack can be their AOD (always-on display). In addition to Bitmoji and OMOJI stickers, the AOD also displays helpful insights: the time, date, power status, and notifications.

Rather than create a loud, attention-grabbing aesthetic for Find N2 Flip’s design, OPPO dialled down the visual volume, so the phone’s style acts as a backdrop upon which the cover screen shines.

With polished aluminium sides, a fingerprint-resistant glass cover and a unique micro-etched wave pattern across the hinge, while Find N2 Flip has a simplified design, it feels rich in the hand and is available in two colours: Astral Black and Moonlit Purple.

Weighing just 191g and measuring 7.45mm when open, Find N2 Flip is thin and light, and with its micro-arc, precision curved glass back cover, it feels like it truly belongs in the users’ hand, whether open or closed.

And as users use the phone, its immense 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display is picture perfect, with its cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio and smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Viewability is also excellent across environments thanks to an advanced Anti-Reflection film and up to 1600 nits of brightness.

The Best Flip Phone Camera

Find N2 Flip’s flagship 50MP main camera features a large Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/1.8 lens – a strong foundation for incredible imaging.

See more and capture with confidence, as the largest cover screen of any flip phone gives users the clearest selfie preview available. And if they’re taking a photo or video of someone else, fire up Dual Preview so they can see how they look.

Find N2 Flip’s 17:9 aspect ratio cover screen is the same vertical orientation as the phone’s camera sensor, keeping cropping to a minimum for maximum detail.

Unlock even more creativity with FlexForm Mode, made possible by the New Generation Flexion Hinge, as Find N2 Flip holds its position mid-fold between 45º and 110º for waist-level dynamic angles, and evocative 4K time-lapse video.

FlexForm Mode also turns the flip phone into a tripod-steady, hands-free camera. Just part-fold it, place it on a surface and then trigger the shutter release with an open palm gesture – perfect for group shots. It also harnesses the power of the 32MP selfie camera. With its Sony IMX709 sensor, autofocus, and wide-angle lens, rest the phone down for a high-quality hands-free video call, with FlexForm mode optimized for apps like WhatsApp and Zoom.

Co-developed with the legendary camera manufacturer Hasselblad, Find N2 Flip captures pro-grade colours, a fully featured Professional Mode, and its unique XPAN mode freezes time in a wide, cinematic frame.

Much more than just a photography champion, Find N2 Flip’s in-house imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, boosts night video to capture ultra-clear 4K footage in low light, and users can also hold the phone part-folded and sideways, just like a camcorder for a steadier grip.

Tested to over 400,000 folds

Much of what makes Find N2 Flip incredible is made possible by its New Generation Flexion Hinge, which works in harmony with the main display to create a robust, folding screen with an incredibly subtle crease.

The hinge’s miniaturized design is made up of fewer components than the original Flexion Hinge, and in its intricate simplicity, OPPO has achieved a new standard of mechanical stability. The New Generation Flexion Hinge is also more compact than ever, creating more space for a larger cover screen and a higher-capacity, faster-charging battery.

Just as with Find N and Find N2, there is no hinge gap when users close the Find N2 Flip, so it keeps dust out, and OPPO appointed TÜV Rhineland to test its durability independently. The phone is certified to withstand over 400,000 folds and unfolds at standard room temperature. That’s equivalent to opening and closing the phone around 100 times a day for more than ten years, and it’s also tested up to 100,000 times at 50ºC and 95 per cent humidity, and at -20ºC.

OPPO also iterated its New Generation Flexion Hinge to guide the screen into the gentlest folding angle possible, creating a waterdrop shaped fold that results in a significantly shallower, narrower crease than other flip phones when unfolded. In addition to being incredibly subtle to the eye, it also feels virtually imperceptible to the touch for an uncompromised, flat-screen experience.

The Longest Lasting and Fastest Charging Flip Phone

Find N2 Flip crams a massive 4,300mAh battery into its compact body. This is the biggest battery in any flip phone by a huge margin.

A long-lasting battery is the result of continuous efforts to redesign everything from the hinge to the SIM tray, eking out as much space as possible to add just a few more milliamp hours of power with every iota of space saved.

OPPO also worked closely with MediaTek to create an optimized version of its flagship Dimensity 9000+ chipset for Find N2 Flip. These efforts result in one more hour of video calling, two more hours of social media and five hours of music streaming.

In fact, according to our tests, Find N2 Flip is the first flip phone to confidently offer a full day of use on a single charge – critical in popularizing the category on the whole.

OPPO also includes the fastest charging of any flip phone on Find N2 Flip – 44W SUPERVOOC, taking the battery from nearly empty to 50 per cent in just 23 minutes, and up to 100 per cent in less than one hour.

In summary, Find N2 Flip breaks through barriers with the largest cover screen on any flip phone. With it, world-class selfies and flagship photography experiences are made possible.

Robust enough for over a decade of folding, and with all-day power and fast charging, durability and battery anxiety will be little more than a memory as Find N2 Flip marks the start of a new chapter for foldables and smartphones at large.

Price and availability

OPPO Find N2 Flip will be available to pre-order from 15 February and will cost £849 in UK.

