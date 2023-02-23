NetBet Italy Introduces Amusnet Interactive to Players

(Adnkronos) –

The best games from provider Amusnet Interactive are now playable on NetBet Italy



ROME, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NetBet Italy – one of the best Italian casinos – have added a handpicked selection of Amusnet Interactive’s games to their platform, shining the spotlight on this impressive iGaming operator.

The NetBet brand has spent over 20 years honing their impressive online casino site; today, it has a presence around the world and continues to evolve and innovate, rewarding both new and existing players with the best products and deals in the business.

NetBet Italy, the dedicated site for the casino’s Italian market, is dedicated to giving its players the best gaming experience possible. One way in which it achieves this is by regularly updating its library, bringing in the latest titles from the most exciting providers in the industry, showcased in the recent partnership with Amusnet Interactive.

Amusnet Interactive crafts advanced online gaming software and solutions which power some of the world’s top casino operators. The company is constantly growing its team of 500+ employees while enriching its portfolio of 220+ games. Amusnet Interactive creates an incredible synergy between classic and modern casino games, powering 750+ operators in 30+ markets. Highlights from its portfolio that are now playable on NetBet Italy include Fruity Time, Cocktail Rush and 20 Golden Coins.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “Here at NetBet, we’re committed to bringing the most exciting iGaming talent to our many loyal customers.”

“Amusnet Interactive, formerly EGT Interactive, is a big name in the iGaming industry; we are delighted to bring the best of its back catalogue to our players, and we look forward to the new products they have in the pipeline”.

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG srl site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy’s favourite online gaming brands.

