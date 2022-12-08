DXC Technology Wins Contract to Run and Transform Danish Civil Registration System

(Adnkronos) – New contract with Danish Ministry of the Interior and Housing ensures secure and efficient management of data for over 10 million Danish citizens

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global IT services provider, has been selected to run and transform the mission-critical IT infrastructure for Danish citizen data.

As part of the 6-8-year contract, DXC will manage and develop the country’s Civil Registration System (CPR) which records and manages citizen data and enables over 40,000 users making millions of transactions per month.

Under the terms of the agreement, DXC is responsible for the long-term management of the CPR, while introducing new technologies and services such as digital apps and automation. Part of the Danish Government’s Ministry of the Interior and Housing, the CPR Administration manages a central, nationwide register of citizen data linked to a unique identification number. With information supplied by citizens, municipalities and other government institutions, the system registers important basic personal data and key life events including birth, names, deaths, marriages, and other data, for approximately 10 million current and ancestral Danish citizens.

CPR data is the bedrock of many other public sector systems and applications in Denmark, acting as the link between various national registers. It provides a consistent and accurate record of information unique to each citizen, linking basic personal details with legal, criminal, tax and health records and enabling a rich variety of public services. The data is also shared with over 2,000 select private sector organizations, including banks and insurance companies, enabling a myriad of innovative services.

DXC will use its in-depth knowledge of the CPR to manage end-to-end service delivery. It will ensure records are correctly managed and securely stored in a centralised network of databases. The CPR’s digital and physical infrastructure will be delivered from DXC’s highly secure and resilient data centre operations.

“Denmark’s Civil Registration System is an essential part of the country’s operational and societal services, enabling it to be one of most digitalized countries in the world,” said Birgitte Svejstrup Eriksen, Managing Director of DXC Technology Denmark. “By harnessing the power of a centralised national data management system, Danish Government agencies can make more informed policy decisions and support key public sector organizations in delivering better services for citizens using real-time, accurate public records. We are delighted to have been awarded this contract and are proud to continue our role as a trusted partner to the Danish government.”

For over 50 years, DXC has been a key strategic partner to central Danish government agencies, delivering mission critical technology systems and infrastructure that underpin many public services of national importance. The new CPR contract was awarded to DXC as a result of an EU public tender.

The CPR Administration is organizationally located in the Ministry of the Interior and Housing. Through the Civil Registration System, the CPR Administration acts as a central supplier of personal data to public authorities and to the private sector. Between the department and the CPR administration, a performance contract is concluded annually. The performance contract reflects the CPR Administration’s strategic objectives, professional main tasks and financial goals for the year in question.

