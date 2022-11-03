World Cup: 900 percent more bookings for travel from Germany to Qatar

(Adnkronos) – HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The interest among Germans in flying to the soccer World Cup in Qatar is increasing. The number of flights booked from Germany to Qatar in September was around 900 percent higher than the figure in January. This means that interest among German fans is still behind some other departure markets, but Germany currently ranks 12th with a 2.6 percent share of the total number of World Cup tourists.

The data comes from the tourism marketing company Sojern, which records the booking behavior of travelers from around the world. According to analyses conducted by Sojern, the highest number of World Cup tourists are from the neighboring United Arab Emirates (17 percent), followed by the US (7 percent), India (7 percent) and the UK (6 percent). The majority (51 percent) of the German World Cup fans are flying to Qatar from Frankfurt. This departure airport is followed by Munich (19 percent), Berlin (14 percent) and Düsseldorf (8 percent). The cities of Hanover and Stuttgart have recently also shown strong growth in this regard.

Mathias Gerber, Sales Director Sojern DACH: “In an international comparison, Germany is currently in 12th place among departure markets for travel to Qatar. Overall global demand for travel to the Middle East is high, and has exceeded 2019 figures. It will be interesting to see whether travel to Qatar and the surrounding GCC countries from Germany will continue to be popular after the tournament and into 2023.”

About Sojern: Sojern is the digital marketing platform for the tourism industry. Using artificial intelligence and a wealth of knowledge about the travel intentions of users, Sojern delivers multi-channel marketing solutions for direct sales. More than 10,000 hotels, attractions, destinations and travel providers use Sojern’s solutions to attract travelers from around the world.

