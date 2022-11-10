The World Industrial Design Conference 2022 to Take Place in Yantai, Shandong

(Adnkronos) – YANTAI, China, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With the theme “Design – Chain of Future Industry”, the World Industrial Design Conference 2022 (WIDC 2022) will be held on November 13-14, 2022 in Yantai City, Shandong Province. The WIDC is organized by the Shandong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, the China Industrial Design Association and the Yantai Municipal People’s Government. It will be co-hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Shandong Provincial People’s Government, and supported by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Global Design Industry Organization (GDIO).

The WIDC 2022 highlights the significant role of industrial design at the front end of the value chain and upstream of the industry chain, according to the Organizing Committee. The WIDC 2022 will be held both online and offline in more than 40 countries and regions. During the event, scientists, entrepreneurs and celebrated designers will offer insights into the latest trends and industry applications of industrial design. The most recent innovations, industry applications and commercialization solutions from China and other parts of the world will be showcased. Concurrently, the China Excellent Industrial Design Awards will be presented and award-winning projects will be exhibited.

As the premier summit for the industrial design sector, the WIDC has been held in Yantai for four consecutive years, impelling Yantai to establish itself as a strong manufacturing presence and a city renowned for its industrial design strength. Yantai will also capitalize on this opportunity to transform the WIDC into a professional platform where prestigious individuals exchange ideas, multiple resources gather, and outcomes are transferred and translated.

Furthermore, Yantai will establish online and offline mechanisms for multi-faceted cooperation. There will be a focus on the identification of chain-based key enterprises and major projects; and intensive matching of industrial parks, enterprises and research institutes will be undertaken. There will be more opportunities offered for cooperation, and talented professionals will be encouraged and motivated to become involved in the design sector. All these initiatives aim to further improve the delivery of industrial designs and help Yantai grow into a World Design Capital.

Image Attachments Links:Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=433477Caption: WIDC 2022

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=433484Caption: WIDC 2022

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=433486Caption: WIDC 2022

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=433487Caption: WIDC 2022

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943510/1_WIDC_2022.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943509/2_WIDC_2022.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943508/3_WIDC_2022.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943507/4_WIDC_2022.jpg



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-world-industrial-design-conference-2022-to-take-place-in-yantai-shandong-301674143.html

