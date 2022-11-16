Report Reveals European E-commerce Companies Struggle With Poor Website Performance

(Adnkronos) – Data shows monolithic CMSs are obstacles to speed and omnichannel strategies

LINZ, Austria, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Storyblok, the content management system (CMS) category leader for 2022 that empowers both developers and content teams to create better content experiences across all digital channels, today announced the findings from its Enterprise eCommerce Leader Report (2023 EMEA).

The report examines data from 3,583 e-commerce companies in the EMEA regions that have 100+ employees and revenue above $10 million.

The data reveals that the top five monolithic CMSs perform poorly in Google Lighthouse speed and performance scores, with websites built on these CMSs achieving a maximum average performance score of 34.6. These low scores have a negative impact on responsiveness and visual stability, which makes websites more difficult to use and decreases conversion rates.

Some other notable findings from the report include:

“Monolithic CMSs prevent e-commerce companies from delivering and evolving the digital experiences customers deserve,” said Dominik Angerer, Co-Founder and CEO of Storyblok. “Headless content management not only allows for dramatically increased speed and performance, but it also opens up endless possibilities for the channels you can use to reach your customers.”

