PA Media Group acquires social media agency Hydrogen

(Adnkronos) – LONDON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — PA Media Group has acquired Hydrogen, Scotland’s largest specialist social media agency.

Hydrogen (www.wearehydrogen.com) is an award-winning agency managing social media campaigns and communications for a range of brands and which will complement the services offered by existing PA Media Group businesses.

Hydrogen is based in Glasgow and has delivered significant year-on-year growth since its formation in 2016. It has worked with clients across publishing, utilities, FMCG and hospitality, including The Economist, Highland Park, SSE and Magners.

Its services of social media management, content creation, community management, paid advertising and research are a strategic addition to PA Media Group, with benefits for publisher and rightsholder clients, as well as the brands served by PA Media Group’s wholly owned digital marketing agency, Sticky.

Hydrogen works with clients to grow and manage audiences on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn, among other platforms.

Hydrogen will continue to operate under its current leadership as a stand-alone agency within PA Media Group’s portfolio of media businesses. These include PA Media, Alamy, Stream AMG, Sticky, PA Training and PA Racing & Betting.

Clive Marshall, Chief Executive of PA Media Group, said: “The acquisition of Hydrogen allows PA Media Group to respond to our clients’ increasing demand for social media services. Social media and social commerce are the fastest growing areas of digital marketing in the UK. Adding expertise and a proven track record in this area to our portfolio opens up opportunities to develop our social offering right across the group. We look forward to providing a networked home for Hydrogen to support the next phase of its growth.”

Mike Scott, Founder and CEO of Hydrogen, said: “A growth mindset has always been at the heart of everything we do at Hydrogen. It’s allowed us to quickly become the largest social media agency in Scotland and work with amazing brands from across the UK and beyond. It’s exciting to join the PA Media Group family, which will allow us to really accelerate growth opportunities for the Hydrogen brand while supporting the expansion of social media across the wider group.”

About PA Media Group

PA Media Group comprises a diverse portfolio of specialist media companies, spanning news & information, technology and communications services.

Its flagship brand, PA Media, is the UK and Ireland’s national news agency. Alongside PA Media, the Group is also the parent company of Alamy, a stock imagery business; Globelynx, a broadcast technology company; Sticky, a digital marketing agency; and StreamAMG, a video streaming business. PA Media Group also owns stakes in the financial news provider, Alliance News, and automotive content business Baize Group.

PA Media Group has 20 shareholders, who are mainly UK news and media businesses. The largest shareholders include DMGT plc, Informa plc, News UK plc and Reach plc.

http://www.pamediagroup.com



About Hydrogen

Hydrogen is Scotland’s largest specialist social media agency working with brands across sectors including publishing, utilities, FMCG and hospitality.

Hydrogen’s award-winning services are all delivered by the inhouse specialists; they include content creation, performance marketing, video production, social media insights and community management.

Hydrogen is based in Glasgow.

A full showreel can be seen here – https://www.wearehydrogen.com/ourwork



About Sticky

Sticky (part of the PA Media Group) is a full-service, award-winning, digital marketing agency serving a wide range of clients such as M&S, Asics, giffgaff, Nestle, Best Western, Canon and Meta.

Sticky offers a wide range of services, including strategy, production and detailed performance analytics for all forms of digital marketing. Sticky employs more than 30 marketing professionals and is based in the heart of London.

