MARC KAPLAN NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CIBT GLOBAL, INC.

(Adnkronos) – MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CIBT Global, Inc. (“CIBT” or the “Company”), a leading provider of global mobility services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Kaplan as Chief Executive Officer.

Kaplan has served as a CIBT board member for the last several months and also serves as a Senior Advisory Board member with Kohlberg & Company (“Kohlberg”), CIBT’s current majority owner. Prior to his current role, Kaplan enjoyed a successful 25-year career in the Professional and Business Services sector with notable organizations including Deloitte, The Associated Press, and ChekMarc Inc., a digital software company he co-founded. Throughout his career, Kaplan has led, scaled, and grown organizations of all sizes.

Kaplan said of his new role, “I am a growth-oriented leader and am excited about helping CIBT meet the growing demand in global mobility and travel. We are a company with fantastic people who are passionate about simplifying the mobility experience. We will focus on expanding our relationships with our clients and helping them grow their businesses, diversifying our capabilities particularly through technology, and delivering our services with the highest level of excellence.” In his new role as CEO, Kaplan’s goal is to firmly establish CIBT as the global leader in mobility services.

Kaplan succeeds Eric Scheinerman who will remain on CIBT’s board of directors, “I am proud of the team at CIBT and the goals we achieved over the last several years. I look forward to continuing to support the Company through my role on the board,” Scheinerman shared. In his role as CEO, Scheinerman oversaw significant growth in the Company’s immigration segment, the evolution of CIBT’s technology solutions, the acquisitions of Blair Consular Services, Viselio Technology, and Speedyegger Document Services, and a build-out of CIBT’s global operations in Serbia and India.

In addition, Roger Prevot, a longtime Kohlberg Operating Partner, will assume the role of Chairman of the board of CIBT. Prevot added, “I am excited to be joining the board of CIBT as Chairman at this promising phase in the Company’s evolution and look forward to supporting Marc and the rest of the senior management team in accelerating growth while providing world-class service to our clients.”

CIBT is the leading global provider of visa and immigration services for corporations and individuals. With thirty years of experience, CIBT is the primary service provider to over 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies in 26 countries. CIBT’s customers include employees of the world’s largest corporations, individual travelers, cruise lines, tour operators, and travel management companies. CIBT offers a comprehensive suite of services under two primary brands: Newland Chase, focused on global immigration strategy and advisory services for corporations, and CIBTvisas, the market leader for business and other travel visa services for corporate and individual clients. Visit corporate.cibt.com for more information, and follow CIBT on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C. (“Kohlberg”) is a leading private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, New York. Since its inception in 1987, the company has organized nine private equity funds, through which it has raised $12 billion of committed equity capital. Over its 35-year history, Kohlberg has completed 91 platform investments and nearly 250 add-on acquisitions, with an aggregate transaction value of approximately $40 billion. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.

