LILYSILK Officially Launches Scorching Hot Black Friday Sales

(Adnkronos) – NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LILYSILK, the world’s leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, has officially launched its white-hot Black Friday Sales, offering fans a unique opportunity to receive a newly-designed limited edition LILYSILK18K gold-plated Abadi Necklace in mother of pearl when they spend $600 or more.

Abadi is Malaysian for “Eternal”, symbolizing LILYSILK’s hope that their beloved customers can forever trust them. Reflecting the necklace’s excellent 18K gold-plated material, LILYSILK also wishes customers to “stay in gold”, maintain their brilliance forever, have the courage to be themselves, bravely pursue their original dreams, and live spectacularly.

The iconic silk brand’s feast of ongoing Black Friday Campaign, that have already instilled the festive mood in fans globally, include a chance to win a fabulous $399 shopping spree, the Advent Calendar Blind Box running through November 25, and an amazing Flash Sale giving everyone the chance to get up to 30% off selected products until December 29.

From November 1 to December 29, when customers buy one of fifty special LILYSILK pieces, they can bag 10% off a second item from the collection. Also, when customers spend $120, they can receive a free silk scrunchie, and when they spend $200, they can get a free silk pillowcase.

“Our Black Friday Sales and special holiday offers have finally arrived,” said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. “We have spared no effort in our preparations for our beloved fans, and we sincerely hope they don’t miss their chance to get the LILYSILK piece they deserve.”

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is driven by its care for its customers, the planet and one another, evident through its commitment to zero waste and the LILYSILK Charity Program, which has donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation®, Oscar’s Kids, Goodwill Southern California, to name a few. LILYSILK seeks to inspire people to live spectacularly—and the stars agree. Recently, several high-profile celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski, Julianne Moore, Viola Davis, Nina Dobrev, and Anne Hathaway, have been spotted wearing LILYSILK and the company has regularly graced the pages of numerous top media outlets with VOGUE, ELLE, Marie Claire, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour, People, InStyle, and Cosmopolitan all inspiring readers by highlighting spectacular — and affordable — pieces from the popular global silk brand.

For more information, visit http://www.lilysilk.com and follow @lilysilk on Instagram and @Lilysilk on Facebook.

