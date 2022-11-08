Dreame Technology redefines AI-powered cleaning

(Adnkronos) – BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Dreame Technology, a fast-growing company leading in smart home appliances, will release its newest AI-powered robot vacuum, DreameBot D10s Pro in November. DreameBot D10s Pro makes intelligent automated cleaning a reality thanks to AI-powered obstacle recognition, advanced LDS mapping, and a powerful 5,000Pa suction.

D10s Pro applies a massive 5,000Pa suction and versatile bristleless rubber brush — which digs deep into carpets to shake up underlying dust, grabs dirt off of hard floors, and prevents hair tangling — to give your home a comprehensive clean. These features make the D10s Pro perfect for families with pets.

Although D10s Pro is a robot vacuum without a base station, it is equipped with an advanced AI and LDS obstacle avoidance — powerful tech that is often seen in high-end products. With this technology, D10s Pro offers a truly hands-off approach to cleaning. AI accurately identifies and avoids obstacles, identifies rooms to recommend cleaning strategies, and rapidly constructs maps of your home to deliver effective, efficient cleaning that doesn’t miss a spot.

D10s Pro recognizes and avoids household obstacles in a smart way. The lasers detect the shape and distance of the object and the RGB camera captures the environment to help the AI recognize different household obstacles, such as power cords, toys, etc. As a result, D10s Pro reacts to different types of obstacles with tailored avoidance strategies — determining factors like how close the robot should get to an obstacle to avoid getting in trouble.

With the Dreamehome app, you can activate the remote video supervision function and get a robot’s-eye view of your home to check up on your home, your pets, or even your children from wherever you may be.

DreameBot D10s Pro has a 5,200mAh battery that delivers up to 280mins of continuous cleaning. When power runs low, your robot automatically returns to recharge and then picks up cleaning from right where it left off to ensure your whole home is cleaned.

With D10s Pro, Dreame Technology is making a bold move to make AI-powered automatic cleaning more convenient and accessible to all.

D10s Pro will be available on MSD in early November.

