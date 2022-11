Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces Commencement of Strategic Review Process to Maximize Shareholder Value

(Adnkronos) – TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) announced that its Board of Directors has formed a special committee of independent directors (the “Special Committee”) to undertake, in consultation with its established financial and legal advisors, a review and evaluation of strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company to unlock shareholder value. The Special Committee will be chaired by Brian Phillips, Lead Independent Director and includes Darlene Kelly, Chair of Audit Committee and Ralph Garcea, Chair of Compensation Committee.

In response to expressions of interest that have been received by the Company, the Special Committee will evaluate a full range of strategic alternatives, including a sale, merger, divestiture, recapitalization, other strategic transaction, or continuing to operate as a public company.

“Our management team is fully aligned with the Board’s decision to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value,” said Shaun Maine, Converge’s Chief Executive Officer.

There can be no assurance that this process will lead to the approval or completion of any transaction. The Company does not intend to provide any updates with respect to this process unless and until its Board of Directors approves a specific transaction or otherwise concludes its review of strategic alternatives.

About Converge Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge’s global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

