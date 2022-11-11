(Adnkronos) – OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) and Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Daihatsu) announced an MOU of Strategic Cooperation on battery supply and battery technologies to promote e-mobility in Japan.

Under the agreement, CATL intends to provide stable supply of EV batteries to the electric vehicles of Daihatsu, an expert in compact passenger cars and one of the oldest car manufacturers in Japan.

By bringing together the two companies’ respective technology advantages, CATL and Daihatsu intend to promote the application of advanced battery technologies including CTP (cell-to-pack) and BMS.

With CATL’s advanced batteries, Daihatsu will be able to ramp up production and performance of high-quality and affordable electric vehicles not only in Japan but also emerging markets. The cooperation will accelerate Daihatsu’s transition to electrification production, helping it achieve zero carbon goals in the long run.

The partnership marks another important step for CATL’s global footprint as it will enable it to explore diverse forms of cooperation in regional markets including Japan and Southeast Asia, thus promoting global drive for e-mobility transition and carbon neutrality goals.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943694/TRO00405ok3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/catl-and-daihatsu-reached-strategic-cooperation-agreement-301674528.html

