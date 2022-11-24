(Adnkronos) – MUNICH, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Boway has brought competitive copper alloy strips for connecters to Electronica 2022, the world’s leading trade fair and conference for the electronics industry, where the company introduced how its new generation of high-performance solutions push the limits of their applications in consumer electronics and electric vehicles (EV) and raise the bar on their ability to boost end-product quality and performance.

Boway is an innovator in non-ferrous metals with nearly three decades of expertise in developing high-tech materials. In 2021, the company established a foothold in Germany, bolstering the company’s capacity to design and produce high-performance copper alloys, enabling it to provide more high-quality and state-of-the-art copper-based rolled products for its global partners.

During the four-day event that concluded on November 18, Stephan Gross, CEO of Boway Deutschland GmbH, along with the company’s Technical Marketing team, engaged with clients and visitors, offering his insights on the advantages of boway 19920, boway 19400, and boway 42300 and boway 18160, as well as their applications in the consumer electronics and EVs.

Founded in 1993, Boway now has established world-class production bases in China, Germany, Canada, and Vietnam. Its high-end manufacturing facilities and technological know-how allow the company to produce tailor-made alloys, tempers, as well as a wide range of coating options such as hot-dipped tinning.

For more information, please visit: https://boway.de/



Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954797/image_1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954798/image_2.jpg



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boway-showcases-new-line-up-of-copper-alloy-strip-at-electronica-2022-in-germany-301686657.html

