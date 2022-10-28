Huawei: Advanced Connectivity, Boost Growth

(Adnkronos) – BANGKOK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — During UBBF 2022, Mr. Simon Lin, Senior Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei Asia-Pacific Region, delivered a keynote speech entitled “Advanced Connectivity, Boost Growth”. In the speech, he set out a roadmap for how operators can unleash the full value of connections in home and enterprise scenarios and how green networks can underpin the green development of various industries.

Home setting: A smart home entry is built for gigabit broadband connections to achieve business monetization in home connection scenarios.

The upgrade of home networks and emergence of new services such as live streaming at home pose new requirements on gigabit broadband. Coupled with gigabit broadband, new services can provide users with diversified experiences, create new home network business models for operators, and enable connection monetization. Simon Lin introduced three ways to monetize home network connections:

Enterprise setting: A connection entry is built for the digital transformation of enterprises to monetize their private lines and networks.

The digital transformation of traditional industries calls for connectivity upgrades. A variety of industries have different requirements for connectivity, driving operators to provide diverse enterprise network connection solutions. Currently, more and more enterprise services are migrating to the cloud, allowing operators to expand their business space. Simon Lin noted that operators can monetize enterprise-oriented connections in three ways:

Green solution: All-optical, simplified, and intelligent green networks enable the green development of various industries.

According to Simon Lin, Huawei is cooperating with operators to help the International Telecommunication Union-Telecommunication Standardization Sector (ITU-T) formulate standards and jointly define the network carbon intensity energy (NCIe) indicator system.

“A sculpture lies hidden within a marble block, but only the greatest artist can set it free,” said Simon Lin, pointing out that operators have inherent network advantages in connectivity and will bring unlimited interconnection value to the world if their connectivity capabilities are fully unleashed. He also stated that Huawei will continue to explore connectivity technologies and solutions with customers and partners, and work with operators to promote business growth.

