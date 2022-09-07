Ubitus acquires 700+ games in game library, including new upcoming titles from mediba and Fulqrum Publishing

(Adnkronos) – TOKYO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming solution provider, announced its collaboration with mediba Inc. (hereinafter mediba) and Fulqrum Publishing in cloud gaming. Ubitus will soon offer attractive titles such as King’s Bounty series, Magical Drop2,Mr. Ninja JaJaMaru, etc. on Ubitus partners’ cloud gaming platforms.

Cloud game turnkey solution, the most 3A titles included

Ubitus partners with telecom and cable operators in Japan, Korea, Italy, Hong Kong, and Taiwan to offer cloud gaming service to their users. In addition to advanced and cost-competitive technology, Ubitus has curated more than 700 titles in its game library, with the most AAA cloud game titles and a wide range of genres and representations to attract users from all walks of life.

Classic arcade and fantasy PC titles for mature players

With more than 50 arcade and PC games from mediba and Fulqrum Publishing, Ubitus’ game library, now with more than 700 games, should be even more pleasing to gamers who have played or heard of these games, but don’t have the means to play these games nowadays. With its cloud gaming technology, players can play these classic games not just on its traditional PC platforms; they can enjoy these games on PC, mobile devices, set-top-box, or smart TV. Ubitus will continue to work with independent and established game development studios to bolster the variety of games in the library.

‘I am thrilled to have mediba and Fulqrum’s games in Ubitus game library; this nostalgia feeling should bring back lots of fun memories. We hope to work with more game developers and publishers like mediba and Fulqrum, bring more excitement and fun to even more players’, Wesley Kuo, CEO of Ubitus, comments.

About mediba

In addition to operating au-related services such as KDDI Corporation’s “au Smart Pass”, we develop services in a broad range of fields. We provide services for creating environments in which users can access information when they need it via the internet.

* au Smart Pass is a trademark or registered trademark of KDDI Corporation.

About Fulqrum Publishing

Fulqrum Publishing is a global games Publisher with a diverse portfolio of titles, that includes both in-house and independent productions.

Fulqrum Publishing has successfully launched over 100 game titles including critically acclaimed series – Kings Bounty, Men of War and Space Rangers. Recent releases include such games as Ancestors Legacy, Deep Sky Derelicts, Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark, Forgive Me Father, & more.

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world’s best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With innovative GameCloud technology, Ubitus is able to stream interactive media content with immersive experience on multi-devices for platform operators and digital content developers, to accelerate metaverse popularization with broad applications.

Contact Us

TEL: +81-3-6435-3295 (Tokyo) +886-2-2717-6123 (Taipei)Media contact: pr@ubitus.netBusiness inquiry: contact@ubitus.net

