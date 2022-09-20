Queclink Unveils LTE Cat 1 Vehicle Tracker Product Line

(Adnkronos) – SHANGHAI, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Queclink Wireless Solutions, a global manufacturer of Internet of Things (IoT) hardware, today announced the launch of its LTE Cat 1 vehicle tracker product line, helping fleet businesses build future-proof tracking solutions in readiness for 2G&3G sunsets.

Queclink unveiled LTE Cat 1 product portfolio including the basic GV58CEU, advanced GV305CEU, pro-advanced GV350CEU and the upcoming flagship GV355CEU, designed for the management of vehicles of all types.

“The launch of the Cat 1 vehicle tracker portfolio is an example of our intense focus on the EMEA market,” says Alejandro Patino, Vice President of Global Sales at Queclink. “Among the 16 million telematics devices Queclink delivered worldwide, 1/3 of them have been shipped to Europe. I am confident that the new product line will continue the success as it is empowered by a dedicated R&D center for this strategic Region.”

LTE Cat 1 Vehicle Tracker Product Line

All four products are BLE and 1-wire supported allowing connectivity to diverse wireless accessories. Product applications range from general fleet tracking, car rental and leasing, stolen vehicle recovery, cold-chain logistics and more.

LTE Cat 1 communication with 2G fallback ensures a solid connection in almost all cases, providing greater efficiency for IoT devices applied in fleet management, usage-based insurance, healthcare and more. It is available worldwide and allows for seamless global roaming.

“For the recently released GV58CEU, GV305CEU and GV350CEU, as well as the CV100LG Telematics Dual-Lens LTE Dash Camera, we already see telematics service providers in the UK, France, The Netherlands and Turkey placed considerable orders over the past few months, thanks to their faith in Queclink and the new products,” says Alejandro Patino. “For telematics service providers in need of even advanced functionality such as CAN bus and tachograph data reading, please stay tuned for the upcoming GV355CEU.”

About Queclink Wireless Solutions

Queclink develops, manufactures, and delivers hardware that enables the world’s most innovative IoT solutions. As a leading manufacturer, our footprint sprawls into over 140 countries, with more than 42 million devices in the market. Queclink is a publicly traded company (Stock: 300590.SZ).

