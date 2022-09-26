New Wi-Fi 6E Box Launched by Swisscom is powered by SoftAtHome

(Adnkronos) – The Swiss operator’s WLAN-Box 3 offers best-in-class triband Wi-Fi, delivering ambient connectivity in the home and hugely improving customer experience

PARIS, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SoftAtHome, an independent software company for broadband, video, and analytics, is proud to have played an active part in Swisscom’s new WLAN-Box 3, based on Wi-Fi 6E. With this new triband Mesh repeater and WLAN access point, Swisscom provides the best Wi-Fi experience of the moment.

SoftAtHome’s Wifi’ON enables the WLAN-Box 3 to provide end-users with improved in-home connectivity and a great Internet experience thanks to the new capabilities offered by the Wi-Fi 6E standard.

A best-in-class Triband Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 6E is taking advantage of the new 6 GHz frequency.

The added radio spectrum and automatic tri-band steering between 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands drastically reduce network saturation to improve network experience while working from home or enjoying entertainment.

With Wi-Fi 6E-equipped devices, Wi-Fi can be as fast as 4800 Mbps.

This new box can connect all types of devices: new Wi-Fi 6E compatible devices and the current and oldest generation supporting Wi-Fi 4, 5, or 6.

A global Smart Wi-Fi network

Wifi’ON already powers other devices of the Swisscom operator: previous generations of Internet-Box and WLAN-Box.

With the latest launch, Wifi’ON provides a global Smart Wi-Fi solution to Swisscom customers. New WLAN-Box 3 users will benefit from all Smart Wi-Fi services: Wifi’ON delivers ambient connectivity in the home and provides a vastly improved customer experience. It simplifies the onboarding of repeaters in the home, automatically selecting the best Wi-Fi channel for each home access point. Depending on usage, it manages device roaming to the best Access Point and most appropriate Wi-Fi band.

The first WLAN-Box with a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

The WLAN-Box 3 is the first WLAN-Box equipped with two 1 Gbps and one 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports for a faster LAN, providing the end-users with all the LAN services they can expect from a premium device.

An eco-friendly device

This device has been designed to be eco-friendly as it is made of PCR recycled material for the housing and power supply. Short-term software evolutions will make it possible to use 6 GHz frequency only if Wi-Fi 6E devices have been detected in the home network, contributing to significant power savings.

“With the new WLAN-Box 3, Swisscom proves its commitment to bringing the best Wi-Fi products to our end customers,” said Marcel Burgherr, Head of Home Devices at Swisscom. “Thanks to SoftAtHome’s software, this triband premium product delivers a superfast and reliable Internet connection for the increasing number of Wi-Fi devices at home.”

“We have worked closely with Swisscom for several years, and we are proud to bring them our Wi-Fi expertise, especially our know-how on the Wi-Fi 6E standard “, added David Viret-Lange, CEO of SoftAtHome. “We also share Swisscom’s philosophy for developing eco-responsible devices, and we are happy to have contributed to making this Wi-Fi device greener.”

