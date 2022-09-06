“Moldova – solution for the regional supply chain” to showcase its investment offer at Moldova Business Week 2022

(Adnkronos) – CHISINAU, Moldova, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — While responding to the unprecedented and immediate challenges posed by the war in Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova is committed to address the development reform agenda to support the country’s economic transformation. Recently Moldova has been granted the EU candidate status, but its economic and logistical potential is still untapped. The country gained particular importance after the regional conflict heightened the need for Ukrainian exports and the flows of goods arriving there all the way from Asia. Despite the number of major economic changes, Moldova has shown maximum flexibility and ability to adapt to the new context and has implemented a series of receptive policies based on new information, aimed at responding quickly to the needs of the business environment and, especially, of investors.

The country’s offer will be showcased on September 15-16 at its main economic event – Moldova Business Week 2022 – aiming to reconfirm Moldova’s to become a viable alternative for business relocation and supply chains in the new regional reality. The agenda features local and international experts, government speakers, business owners, decision makers, and notable guests such as Francis Fukuyama, the American political scientist and economist.

In the last year, companies from 19 countries have shown their interest to invest over 1 billion euro in the Republic of Moldova’s sectors as ICT, BPO, R&D. Over 83% of the investment volume comes from the European Union, a trend that has been maintained for the last four years.

Moldova Business Week 2022 will offer unparalleled insights into how Moldova can exceed investors’ expectations by promoting tailored policies designed to support investors, acting as a bridge between East and West, and offering access to a market of over 1 billion potential customers. The Invest Moldova team will assist interested investors in expending their business in Moldova. Visit invest.gov.md to find out the main reasons to invest in Moldova.

Save your seat at Moldova Business Week 2022 or watch online the event by registering here and use #MBW2022 to follow the conversation!

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1892333/MBW_2022.mp4

