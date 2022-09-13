McCain Foods Acquires Scelta Products

(Adnkronos) – The acquisition will fuel future growth in the global prepared appetizers market to meet customer and consumer demand

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — McCain Foods has acquired Scelta Products, adding the Netherlands-based producer of frozen foods to its growing family of delicious, prepared vegetable appetizer product offerings.

The deal closed on September 8, 2022 and represents a significant investment that will fuel McCain’s growth and expansion in the frozen vegetable appetizer space.

Despite the turmoil and uncertainty in the post-COVID world, McCain continues to look for opportunities to grow and invest with acquisitions that align with its business values and global leadership position. Scelta Products marks the latest in a series of investments and acquisitions McCain has made in recent years to expand its appetizer and snacking offerings; some of these include Ad van Geloven, Strong Roots and Forno De Minas. The Scelta Products acquisition is a further sign of McCain’s commitment to maintain and strengthen its position in the global prepared appetizer market.

“With common customers and shared values as family-owned companies, there is a natural complement between McCain Foods and Scelta Products,” says Max Koeune, CEO of McCain Foods. “We feel honoured and privileged to build on the legacy of Scelta Products, bringing their delicious product to our customers as we expand on the fantastic business that Scelta’s founders have created.”

Scelta Products has been driving innovation in the frozen vegetable industry for more than 22 years and has been a business partner of McCain’s for the past 13 years. Scelta Products’ onion rings, battered and breaded mushrooms and other vegetable appetizers fit well within McCain’s existing appetizers portfolio and will allow us to serve growing consumer and customer demand for delicious snacking options.

Scelta Products’ plant assets will be integrated into McCain’s product network, creating increased production capacity to accelerate global prepared appetizer growth throughout European and international markets.

Scelta Mushrooms, cofounder of Scelta Products and the international route to market for more than 20 years, will solely focus on its mushroom business going forward.

McCain values the skills, experience and motivation of the management and employees of Scelta Products and looks forward to welcoming them to the McCain family.

“After more than a decade of building a successful business partnership, we are thrilled to officially become part of the McCain Foods family,” say Jos Koster and Wilco Boone, co-founders of Scelta Products. “Our companies have grown together over the years, and I’m excited to see that continue. In joining forces with McCain, a global leader in prepared appetizer products with similar business values to ours, I am confident that the legacy of Scelta Products’ will continue to be built upon.”

The acquisition price is not being disclosed at this time.

For more information, please visit mccain.com.

About McCain FoodsMcCain Foods Limited is a family-owned business founded in 1957 in Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada. Today, the company is the world’s largest manufacturer of frozen potato products and a global leader in prepared appetizers and snacks. Its products can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. The company has major production, retail and corporate operations around the world, employs approximately 22,000 people, operates 49 production facilities on six continents, partners with 3,500 farmers and generates annual sales in excess of $11 billion CAD.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896802/Veggiefries_cauliflower_0728.jpg



Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896803/Veggiefries_0737.jpg

