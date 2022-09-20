Infosys Collaborates with Telenor Norway to Accelerate IT Modernization

(Adnkronos) – To establish Telenor as a product-based organization through a co-managed model, and offer premium customer experience

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its collaboration with Telenor Norway, Telenor’s wholly owned Norwegian telecommunications operator, in its business transformation program to become a digital telecommunications company. Through this engagement, Infosys will accelerate Telenor Norway’s modernization journey while supporting its ‘Beyond Connectivity’ strategy. This collaboration will drive Telenor Norway’s business growth and make the company future ready.

Infosys was chosen to assist Telenor on this modernization journey for its strong global transformation experience and diverse talent pool. As part of the engagement, Infosys will leverage its tools and accelerators to support the transformation of Telenor’s IT stack in areas of digital, Analytics & AI, and operations. The collaboration will also focus on upskilling and competency development. Infosys will jointly drive and execute Telenor’s modernization roadmap for capability uplifting, business agility, and revenue growth while ensuring operational stability to meet the company’s transformation objectives. While assisting in Telenor’s ‘Beyond Connectivity’ strategy, Infosys will jointly build the required IT capabilities and enable them to become a digital-first organization. This will result in faster time to market and new revenue streams for Telenor.

Commenting on this partnership, Birgitte Engebretsen, CEO, Telenor Norway, said, “In current times, it is imperative for an organization like Telenor Norway to stay ahead of the curve and ensure that our customers are provided with superior service. To do this, we have to be future-ready. Staying true to our strategy of ‘Beyond Connectivity’, combined with our powerful collaboration with Infosys, we are excited to embark on this modernization journey that will empower us to serve our customers better.”

Richard Stigaard, CIO, Telenor Norway, said, “We look forward to our collaboration with Infosys to modernise our IT landscape, and transform into a product-based organization through a co-managed model, with a dedicated focus on touch-free operations. We are confident that with this initiative, we will welcome a new way of working that will accelerate our journey towards excellent user experience, bring business agility and drive operational excellence.”

Anand Swaminathan, EVP, Communications, Media and Technology, Infosys, said, “Ensuring customer success is vital for us at Infosys. Our primary focus in this endeavour is providing superior end-user digital experience and operational excellence for Telenor Norway and their customers. Our shared value system through this unique collaboration will enable Telenor Norway in their journey towards ‘Beyond Connectivity’ with agility, simplicity and innovation.”

About Telenor Norway

Telenor Norge AS is Norway’s largest provider of telecommunications and digital services. Our infrastructure is the foundation for digitising Norway, with its world-class coverage and high speeds. Our services and products contribute to increased productivity and provide access to everything that the digital world has to offer. Our services and products help to improve productivity and provide access to all digital content. Our security and preparedness organisation works around the clock to keep our customers safe, and we are particularly aware of our social responsibility to provide security and safety for children and young people online.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the ‘safe harbor’ under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India and the US, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg



For more information contact: PR_Global@Infosys.com



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infosys-collaborates-with-telenor-norway-to-accelerate-it-modernization-301628046.html

