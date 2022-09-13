German Chancellor Scholz, WHO Director-General Tedros, international ministers at World Health Summit 2022

(Adnkronos) – Press accreditation open for the world’s leading global health conference

BERLIN, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The World Health Summit and the World Health Organization (WHO) as co-organizer jointly invite to the world’s leading global health conference. The World Health Summit 2022 from October 16-18 in Berlin will bring together the most prominent names in global health from all sectors in all regions of the world: heads of state and government ministers, scientists, and representatives from the private sector as well as civil society.

Journalists can apply for on-site participation until Wednesday, October 12 here.

WHS 2022 aims to set the course for a healthier, more equitable future. Central topics include climate change and health, pandemic preparedness, digital transformation, and sustainable health systems.

Speakers 2022 include:

WHS 2022 is the first joint World Health Summit together with WHO. Patrons are German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Press information:

https://www.worldhealthsummit.org/whs-2022/media-center.html



The entire World Health Summit is open to the press, but places for journalists on-site are limited. Digital participation requires no accreditation, links will be available shortly before WHS 2022 at www.worldhealthsummit.org



World Health SummitOctober 16-18, 2022Hotel Berlin Central DistrictStauffenbergstraße 26Berlin, Germany & Digitalwww.worldhealthsummit.org



#WHS2022Twitter: @WorldHealthSmtLinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram: @worldhealthsummit

Press contactAlida Tieköttercommunications@worldhealthsummit.org+49 30 450 572102