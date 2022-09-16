EYE PCR To Present at European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons Annual Meeting iNovation Day

(Adnkronos) – MILAN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — EYE PCR, a science-based, high-tech innovation company focused on the preservation and improvement of vision, today announced their participation at the iNovation Day during the 2022 European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) Annual Meeting. Professor Ioannis Pallikaris, Founder and Medical Lead at EYE PCR, will be presenting on Fixoflex™, a unique ophthalmic implant for cataract and refractive lens exchange surgery. This is the inauguration session of iNovation Day at ESCRS and Fixoflex has been nominated by the ESCRS organization as one of the most important innovations in cataract surgery in 2022.

Prof. Pallikaris will present EYE PCR’s technology, current company milestones, as well as future plans for registration and commercialization of Fixoflex. Currently, EYE PCR is underway with both a robust regulatory plan and clinical trial for CE Mark approval. The presentation will take place on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the MiCo Milano Convention Center during Session #3: Expanding Advanced Cataract Extraction, at 10:35am ECT.

Fixoflex is a novel, intraocular ophthalmic implant designed to hold an intraocular lens (IOL) minimizing any decentration and tilt inside of the eye’s natural capsular bag. Several additional advantages are made possible when Fixoflex is implanted. First, the outside ring of the Fixoflex closes off cell migration into the lens capsule, reducing the risk of capsular opacification. Second, Fixoflex maintains a consistent and stable environment for IOL placement and replacement if needed. Lastly, Fixoflex’s preliminary clinical data has shown to help eliminate the occurrence of dysphotopsia. These unique features are aimed to assist surgeon’s during cataract surgery and the success of IOL implantation, one of the most common ophthalmic surgical procedures.

“We are proud to present Fixoflex at the upcoming iNovation Day during ESCRS this year. To be nominated as one of the three most important advances in cataract surgery is an honor. Our team has worked hard to bring meaningful advances to ophthalmic surgery,” said Prof. Pallinkaris. “EYE PCR is well positioned to bring this product to cataract surgeons. Our regulatory steps are well underway, and we expect CE Mark approval in 2023, as well as our commercial introduction in select markets. We are looking forward to sharing our company progress and clinical updates during ESCRS.”

EYE PCR is a science-based, high-tech innovation company focused on the preservation and improvement of vision. In their quest to bring extraordinary science to life-changing therapies for patients with eye disorders, their team has focused on the development of the novel Fixoflex since 2018. Headquarted in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and R&D Branch Division Heraklion – Crete, Greece, EYE PCR has secured manufacturing certifications and developed business infrastructure in preparation for commercialization and market introduction of Fixoflex. www.eyepcr.com



Contact: Aristofanis Pallikaris, Project Coordinator, ap@eyepcr.com Memet Yazici, tr.pe@memet@tr.pe



MEDIA CONTACT: Levi Hall, +1 916 704 5384, levi@lcommunications.me

