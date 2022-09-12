Blue Matter Opens Office in Boston

(Adnkronos) – BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Blue Matter, a leading strategic consulting firm focused on the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce that it has opened an office in Boston, MA. The new office officially opened on September 8, and will enhance the firm’s ability to serve clients in Boston and the surrounding area. It will be the firm’s seventh, joining offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Berlin, Zurich, and Mumbai.

Managing Partner, Ashwin Dandekar, said that the new office was a logical next step in Blue Matter’s growth path. “Over time, we have built a significant base of clients in the Boston area. Our business there continues to grow rapidly, and we strongly believe that we can best serve our clients with teams that are located close by.”

Dandekar added that Blue Matter has been adding remote team members in Boston for a while, but the time is right for an office. He said, “Our remote team members in Boston have been doing a great job. But the team there has grown to a certain size, and the new office is a great thing for them. There’s tremendous value in a shared space for collaborating on projects, meeting with clients, setting up our tools and resources, and fostering a team spirit. We maintain a flexible working environment, and the office is a key part of that.”

According to Dandekar, the team in Boston will continue to expand for the foreseeable future. “The Boston area is a key hub for biotech innovation. We plan to continue building the team and expanding our presence in the region for a long time to come.”

About Blue Matter

Blue Matter (www.bluematterconsulting.com) is a strategic consulting firm serving the life sciences industry. From its offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, Blue Matter serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies from around the globe. The firm helps clients maximize value at the product, portfolio and organization levels, with a focus on commercial strategy for complex therapies in the development and launch stages. It has broad therapeutic experience with concentrations in oncology, CNS, and rare diseases.

