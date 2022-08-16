PXG Unveils First Custom Golf Club Build & Distribution Centre in the UK

(Adnkronos) – PXG facility boasts 10-day customer order-to-shipment turnaround time and significant new job opportunities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — PXG, a global research and development company dedicated to creating the world’s finest golf equipment and apparel, recently opened its first custom build and distribution centre in the United Kingdom. A state-of-the-art facility, PXG UK is key to expanding the brand’s international footprint and ensuring even more golfers throughout Europe have quick and easy access to the exceptional products PXG delivers.

“The opening of PXG UK is not only a testament to how far we’ve come but also a statement about where we are headed,” said PXG Founder & CEO Bob Parsons. “As we grow, we want our customers have the best possible experience end-to-end. That means their clubs are built right and ship fast. The new centre enables us to do both, which is the PXG way!”

Since making its debut on the Inc. 5000 list in 2019, PXG has continued to experience remarkable business growth and spark global excitement through its extensive research and development, unique direct-to-consumer sales model, and aggressive store expansion plans. PXG’s accelerated success, combined with the golf’s rising popularity, has set the groundwork for the company’s strategic international expansion.

PXG UK is perfectly positioned to serve the rapidly growing European market at a speed like never before. The new facility now enables the production and shipping of orders within 10-days of order receipt, matching the build time for the United States and Canada.

The brand-new centre encompasses 31,563-square-feet and features an expansive golf club assembly area. Currently operating from two installed build cells, the area has the capability to build hundreds of clubs by hand every day. Once fully installed and manned, the area will feature numerous cells and have the capacity to produce and distribute more than 2,000 clubs daily for PXG customers across Europe. Other features include a warehouse storage space for equipment, accessories and apparel, shipping and receiving, and workspace for the leadership and support teams.

Alongside building upon PXG’s international presence, the custom build and distribution centre also bring immediate job growth. The company looks to support more than 80 job opportunities by the end of 2022.

PXG UK is located at Royal Mills, Unit 1 & 2, Sandown Industrial Park, Mill Road, Esher, Surrey KT10 8BL.

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.

PXG’s professional staff includes Jason Kokrak, Joel Dahmen, Zach Johnson, Paul Barjon, Michael Gligic, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Seth Reeves, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Tringale, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Vivian Hou, Yu-Sang Hou, Gina Kim, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Ryann O’Toole, Jennifer Song, and Mariah Stackhouse.

