LatentView Analytics Hires Sanjay Annadate as Business Head for UK and Europe

(Adnkronos) – PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LatentView Analytics, a trusted analytics partner to the world’s most recognized brands, announced that Sanjay Annadate has joined as Business Head for UK and Europe. Sanjay will oversee the expansion of LatentView’s offerings in the data and analytics sphere to meet the needs of customers in Europe.

A strong business leader with cross-industry experience, Sanjay brings 25+ years of experience in sales, account management, consulting, advisory and global delivery roles. He has partnered with companies in the UK and European markets to help them adopt digital transformation and technology investments that impact their value in the market.

Sanjay previously held account director and software engineering roles at IT companies, Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services. Prior to LatentView Analytics, he was responsible for Accenture’s Microsoft Business Group for Products Industries in the UK and Ireland.

“Sanjay’s experience will play an important role as we continue to scale our global business,” said Rajan Sethuraman, CEO, LatentView Analytics. “He brings a customer-focused philosophy with deep technical expertise that will propel our mission to help businesses unlock the value from data and analytics at a time when industries are going through a challenging phase.”

When asked about his new role, Sanjay said, “The data and analytics market is moving at a rapid pace, and businesses are understanding the importance of relying on fully developed data and analytics platforms to help them achieve business objectives. Not only am I looking forward to contributing to the growth of LatentView and enhancing brand presence across the world, but also excited to deliver results and solutions to customers that are experiencing challenges specific to the UK and European market.”

For more information about how data and analytics can power your business to excel in the digital world, visit www.latentview.com.

About LatentView Analytics

LatentView Analytics is a global digital science company that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The company is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including more than 30 Fortune 500 companies in sectors like retail, CPG, financial services & technology. LatentView has more than 950 employees in offices in Princeton, San Jose, London, Singapore and Chennai, India. For more information, please visit

https://www.latentview.com/ or follow us on

LinkedIn.

