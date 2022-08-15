B1 Series: Another Large-battery Ruggedphone Milestone

(Adnkronos) – HONG KONG, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the well-known fashion phone brand IIIF150 released the sequel of their rugged phone B2021 – B1 series: B1 and B1 Pro

Colorful Design

Like the rest of the IIIF150 family, the B1 Pro series continues their design language. The octagonal design language is always present, from the outline of the body, the outline of the camera area to the outline around the flash. Besides, two new camouflage colors are coming up with the IIIF150.

FHD+ screen

The B1 series is equipped with a 6.5-inch, 1080p screen with an overall ppi of 350. Compared to products in the same price range that still use HD, the B1 series’ screen is clearer, sharper, and can display the contents of the screen more clearly in sunlight.

Additionally, the B1 series camera area has a 1.0 inch secondary screen. It is able to display the necessary information such as battery/time/date even in the case of the phone’s extreme state like low battery.

10000mAh Battery

The B1 series is equipped with an amazingly large 10000mAh battery, with an official standby time of up to 1200 hours and up to 3 days of heavy daily use.

Day&Night Camera System

The B1 Pro is built-in a 48MP wide-angle camera with good daytime imaging, which can easily cope with the needs of daily life photography.

Also, it has a 20MP Sony IR night vision camera that can auto-focus to shoot and record at a distance of 20m in extreme night conditions.

Besides, 2MP macro camera and 8MP front camera are included.

*Compared with the B1 Pro, the B1’s wide-angle camera has been replaced with a 20MP, which does not support night vision camera.

More Specifications

The B1 series uses MT6765 chip and 6+128GB of memory, which can meet the daily use of outdoors.

it also supports IP68/IP69K/STD-810G protection standard. It can run safely under static water depth of 1m for 24h and can be dropped at a height of 1.5m without any problem.

Price

AliExpress official promotion price: B1 Series (B1 Pro $159, B1 $109)

AliExpress Store: iiif150.aliexpress.com



IIIF150

IIIF150 is often related to extreme outdoor use, with water-proof and shock-proof design, high levels of dust and water resistance.

They step into daily adventure with their users, designing for ideal portability and high durability. For more information, visit www.iiif150.com



Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876592/IIIF150_B1_Series.jpg

