ALFASIGMA ANNOUNCES THE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF 100% OF SOFAR, ITALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

(Adnkronos) – BOLOGNA, Italy, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ALFASIGMA S.p.A. has signed an agreement to acquire the entire share capital of SOFAR S.p.A., an Italian pharmaceutical company with over half a century of operational history in the research, production and marketing of drugs, medical devices and food supplements.

With this acquisition, the Alfasigma group adds to its portfolio the products of SOFAR, known in particular for Pentacol, Enterolactis, Gerdoff, Cistiflux and Siler. SOFAR closed 2021 with a turnover of over 113 million euros, double-digit growth compared to the previous year. The company, with over 54 years of history, 150 references marketed in more than 10 therapeutic areas and over 300 employees, owns an advanced research laboratory located in Bergamo and a production plant in Trezzano Rosa (Milan).

Alfasigma is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies with Italian capital with a consolidated turnover of over one billion euros in 2021, research centers in Bologna and Pomezia, three production plants in Italy and two abroad, and about 3000 employees.

Both companies are focused on the gastrointestinal area. SOFAR carries out approximately 80% of its activity in this therapeutic area and has concentrated research on the microbiota within the Kilometro Rosso Science and Technology Park in Bergamo. Alfasigma is developing a product pipeline focused on the gastrointestinal area where it can make the most of its important scientific know-how.

The integration of the two companies will lead to the expansion of the Alfasigma product range in Italy and on foreign markets.

Mr. Stefano Golinelli, Chairman of Alfasigma Board, declared: “This acquisition allows our company a decisive consolidation on the Italian market and a further focus in the gastroenterological area. This acquisition will contribute to the ambitious growth strategy designed for our company”.

“Our tradition of innovation and the success of the company today materialize by becoming part of an already established group such as Alfasigma” commented Mr. Andrea Biffi, CEO of SOFAR “This operation once again consolidates the value of Made in Italy in pharmaceutical sector and, at the same time, creates an important opportunity for growth and internationalization, confirming the work carried out by our company in over half a century of history “.

Alfasigma’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Francesco Balestrieri, stated: “The acquisition of SOFAR marks a first important milestone in the growth path that the Board has defined for Alfasigma. SOFAR’s portfolio offers not only complementarity from the point of view of therapeutic area in Italy, but also an important platform for international growth. We expect – he concluded – to complete the acquisition in October and that the integration operations will begin in the last quarter of 2022 “.

About Alfasigma

Privately owned, Alfasigma is an Italy based multinational pharmaceutical company, present in over 90 countries, through distributors and subsidiaries. The company employs a workforce of around 3,000 people, has in-house R&D capabilities, and several production plants. Alfasigma is known for the strong focus on Gastroenterology and Vascular.

More information is available at the corporate website https://www.alfasigma.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1325576/Alfasigma_Logo.jpg

