The Brand New DemoCreator 6.0 Redefines Idea-sharing with Powerful Features Amid the Creator-Driven Era

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With distant learning and remote working on the rise, videos become a key component to sharing ideas vividly without physical presence. Wondershare released DemoCreator 6.0 to help users make their video presentations more impactful than ever with a great range of upgraded features.

“The rapidly growing creator economy does not only encompass entertainment — it is also for those who want to leverage their knowledge,” said Patrick Yu, the Product Director of Wondershare DemoCreator. “Wondershare launched the latest version of DemoCreator with the goal to empower global users for better training, tutorials, lessons, onboardings, conference and everyday communication.”

DemoCreator 6.0’s feature-rich updates include:

As an all-in-one visual presentation and recording toolkit, Wondershare DemoCreator 6.0 allows users to personalize their creation as they please so they can effortlessly stand out from other creators with existing features such as video recording, screen presentation, DeNoise and making PowerPoint into a video. Designed for users at any skill level, DemoCreator 6.0 comes with a DemoCreator Academy to help educators, business professionals and marketers to create engaging videos hassle-free. Visit

https://democreator.wondershare.com/v6-new-features.html for more details.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare DemoCreator is compatible with Windows and Mac and pricing starts at $45 per year. For free trials and downloads, please visit

https://democreator.wondershare.com/ or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about DemoCreator.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That’s why we’re trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

