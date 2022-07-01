Petale Group introduces the members of its Strategic Council composed of eminent economists and business leaders

(Adnkronos) – PARIS, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — European fintech Petale, which operates innovative financial services from its digital infrastructure and democratises access to new forms of property and wealth management, is strengthening its governance with the formation of a prestigious strategic board.

This non-executive management body advises the group in its strategy to align synergies between traditional finance and decentralised finance using new technologies. It is composed of:

Pr. Christian de Boissieu, Professor Emeritus of Economics at the University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, vice-president of the Circle of Economists, former president of the Economic Analysis Council to the Prime Minister and regulator at the French Financial Markets Authority and former adviser of the World Bank and the European Commission. He provides, among other things, an insight into tokenomics, currency models, financing models, as well as compliance aspects.

Dr Pascal Lorot, Doctor of Economics, founding president of the Choiseul Institute and inventor of the concept of Geo-economics, brings his strategic, diplomatic and geopolitical expertise. His brilliant track record in both the institutional and private sectors, his unique network of young international economic decision-makers and his laureates from the Choiseul Institute rewarded for their innovation and influence, are all major assets to accelerate Petale’s international expansion.

Angélique Gérard, a graduate of INSEAD, is a special advisor to Xavier Niel, Chairman of the ILIAD Group, where she was Director of Free Subscriber Relations for 22 years and Chairperson of 8 subsidiaries, and a member of the Executive Committee of Iliad, of which she is a founding director. She was noticed by the Choiseul Institute, which awarded her first place in the “100 leaders of the French economy under 40” list in 2015, thus succeeding Emmanuel Macron at the top of the list. In 2020, she was ranked among the 40 most inspiring French women by Forbes.

Gwenaelle Avice-Huet, a physics graduate and holding an engineering degree from the Corps des Ponts et Chaussées, is a member of Schneider Electric’s Executive Committee, Executive Director of Strategy and Sustainable Development. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of Air France KLM. Gwenaelle previously spent over 10 years at Engie where she was a member of the executive committee in charge of global renewable energy and Managing Director North America. Gwenaelle brings her engineering and digital skills and her knowledge of the American market.

Florence Tondu-Mélique, Chairman and CEO of Zurich France and a member of the Group’s executive team. A graduate of HEC Paris and Harvard Business School, she began her career at McKinsey & Company before joining AXA Investment Managers and then Hiscox, at the heart of the global insurance market at Lloyd’s of London, where she held various executive roles including Chief Operating Officer for Europe. She is a director of listed and private companies in France and the UK. Florence brings her skills in strategy, risk management, governance and knowledge of the financial services sector.

Kevin Polizzi, Chairman of Unitel Group and founder of Jaguar Networks, one of France’s leading providers of secure data hosting with PCI-DSS banking accreditation, telecom solutions and intelligent services. Kevin brings skills in digital transformation, cybersecurity and data governance.

The members of the strategic board all bring their experience and vision in different areas of development to efficiently cover the high demand for accountability for “entreprises à missions et impact” (French status whereby businesses commit to corporate social responsibility initiatives) and new customer uses.

“With this strategic board, we are consolidating our governance in order to accelerate our development in this new and fast growing market of asset tokenisation. As such, we will continue to create new payment, investment and asset management experiences for our customers,” Babacar N. Seck, Chairman and Founder of Petale Group.

Petale continues to deploy its technologies, automating the investment and wealth management processes. Its value proposition responds to a very open market initiated to new types of digital assets. The group is preparing to open up its financial services via its mobile application to the largest possible number of qualified investors.

