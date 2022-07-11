Le ultime news
GameChange Solar Receives Orders for 200 MW of Genius Tracker™ Systems for Colombia

adnkronos
(Adnkronos) – NORWALK, Conn., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — GameChange Solar today announced the receipt of orders for 200 MW of Genius Tracker™ systems for projects in Colombia. The systems began shipping this month. 

“We are excited to have been selected for these three important projects in Colombia,” Mercedes Pereyra Boue, International Business Development Director at GameChange Solar, said. “We anticipate continued significant growth in leading markets worldwide, including the Colombian market, as a global quality leader for single axis trackers. We are working hard to provide our customers with excellent local support and training so that they can install and operate our dependable and optimized Genius Tracker™ system efficiently.” 

