E’ morta Nichelle Nichols, il tenente Uhura di Star Trek

(Adnkronos) – E’ morta Nichelle Nichols. L’attrice, che aveva 89 anni, ha interpretato il tenente Uhura in Star Trek, la serie originale, dal 1966 al 1969. Il tabloid The Sun fa riferimento ad un post pubblicato su Instagram da Kyle Johnson, figlio dell’attrice. “Mi dispiace farvi sapere che una grande luce nel firmamento non brilla più come ha fatto per tanti anni. La scorsa notte mia madre Nichelle Nichols è morta per cause naturali”, si legge.