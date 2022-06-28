TINECO UNVEILS NEXT GENERATION OF CORDLESS CLEANING WITH PURE ONE S15 SMART VACUUM SERIES

(Adnkronos) – Full Solution Floor Care Brand Expands Smart Portfolio with First-Ever ZeroTangle™ Brush Head Vacuum

SEATTLE, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tineco, a leading provider in floor care and smart home appliances, announced today the addition of three new models to its growing lineup of smart cordless vacuums: the PURE ONE S15 PRO, PURE ONE S15 PET and PURE ONE S15 ESSENTIALS.

The launch of the PURE ONE S15 series further demonstrates Tineco’s brand mission of making life easier with innovative solutions for every cleaning scenario. Featuring Tineco’s first-ever proprietary ZeroTangle™ brush head, the new smart portfolio significantly simplifies maintenance and improves the overall cleaning experience for users. Additional design details include:

“Every product Tineco develops aims to further address consumers’ needs and with the introduction of the S15 series, Tineco has combined its smart detection technology (iLoop), anti-tangle roller, installation-free floor stand and single-touch self-clean function to make our customer’s cleaning experience even better and easier,” General Manager of Tineco’s International Business Unit, Mr. Alex Ruan states. “Following our S11 and S12 being awarded multiple accolades including best cordless vacuums of 2022, we hope consumers can enjoy the benefits of the S15 series as much as we are proud to be presenting these devices.”

The PURE ONE S15 PRO ($599) and PURE ONE S15 ESSENTIALS ($399) are now available for pre-order on Tineco.com, along with the PURE ONE S15 PET ($499), which will also retail on Amazon this July.

To learn more about Tineco, how it helps consumers live easy, and its full suite of floor care solutions including cordless vacuums, floor washers and carpet cleaners, visit https://www.tineco.com.

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner, Tineco has driven innovation in the home smart appliance category Tineco specializes in creating innovative, intelligent technology to make everyday home products smarter and easier to use. Tineco has quickly shifted to a leader in the smart appliance category with its PURE ONE vacuum portfolio, and with the launch of the market’s first smart wet/dry vacuum line – the FLOOR ONE Series.

For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com.

