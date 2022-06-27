New IFPA Forum spearheads roadmap to meet the unmet needs of people living with psoriatic disease in Europe

(Adnkronos) – STOCKHOLM, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Europe has the highest prevalence of psoriatic disease globally. At least 6.7 million people in the region live with a psoriatic condition. People with psoriatic disease experience significant unmet medical needs and carry a heavy burden mentally, physically, and economically.

The first IFPA Forum “Speaking up for psoriatic disease in Europe” will be held on 5 September 2022 in Milan, Italy.

The IFPA Forum will engage psoriatic associations, thought leaders, and people living with psoriatic disease in genuine collaboration. Their contributions will spearhead a roadmap to raise awareness, support, and access to effective treatment in Europe. “Psoriasis has been recognized as a serious non-communicable disease by the World Health Organization since 2014, yet significant issues remain for all people living with psoriatic disease. At the IFPA Forum advocates join forces to act against the unmet needs. It’s time to realize the recommendations put forward by WHO in 2014,” said Frida Dunger Johnsson, Executive Director, IFPA.

The five themes in focus are:

“These are important topics we will address directly and in partnership with stakeholders from the psoriatic disease community. IFPA’s patient-centric forum will build consensus around the unmet needs of people with psoriatic disease and strengthen the inclusion of patient perspectives when developing solutions,” Dunger Johnsson added.

Founded in 1971, IFPA is the global organization uniting all people living with psoriatic disease – regardless of where they live, what type of psoriatic disease they have, or how it impacts their lives. IFPA’s members represent over 60 million people living with psoriatic disease.

